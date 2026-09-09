‘How’s it going, Trump?’: Iran shares Akshay Kumar meme to mock US President

Iran’s Tunisia embassy shared an Akshay Kumar meme featuring his fake crying and smiling scenes from Deewane Huye Paagal.

Memes have become a language of their own on the Internet, and increasingly, even governments and diplomatic missions are using them to connect with online audiences. The latest example comes from Iran, where the country’s embassy in Tunisia shared a Bollywood meme taking a dig at US President Donald Trump amid the escalating tensions between the two countries.

The embassy posted a meme featuring actor Akshay Kumar in a series of expressions, including his well-known ‘fake crying’ face, followed by a smiling image. The clip is from the 2006 Bollywood comedy Deewane Huye Paagal.

“Lost an underwater [drone]. Oil is nearing $100. Elections are coming. How’s it going, Trump?” the embassy asked in the post.