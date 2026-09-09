‘How’s it going, Trump?’: Iran shares Akshay Kumar meme to mock US President

Memes have become a language of their own on the Internet, and increasingly, even governments and diplomatic missions are using them to connect with online audiences. The latest example comes from Iran, where the country’s embassy in Tunisia shared a Bollywood meme taking a dig at US President Donald Trump amid the escalating tensions between the two countries.
The embassy posted a meme featuring actor Akshay Kumar in a series of expressions, including his well-known ‘fake crying’ face, followed by a smiling image. The clip is from the 2006 Bollywood comedy Deewane Huye Paagal.
“Lost an underwater [drone]. Oil is nearing $100. Elections are coming. How’s it going, Trump?” the embassy asked in the post.
The post comes after Iran captured a $2.5-million submarine drone near the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz.
Lost an underwater . Oil is nearing $100. Elections are coming. How’s it going, Trump? pic.twitter.com/XxcNCHwlmu
— I.R. Iran in Tunisia🎒(تونس) (@IranembTun) September 8, 2026
This isn’t the first time an Iranian diplomatic mission has turned to a Bollywood meme to take a swipe at the US.
In April this year, the Iranian consulate in Mumbai shared a scene from the 2007 comedy Dhamaal. The clip showed actor Riteish Deshmukh’s character trying to escape a group of men by hiding behind the door of a house with no walls.
The consulate used the scene to represent the US being chased by Iran, sharing the video on X with the caption: “Indian memes are GOAT.”
The meme quickly gained traction on X, with users joining in with their own reactions.
“Hey broda, Don’t let Trump find out it’s an Indian meme. He might put another sanction on India. Things between Trump and India are not good right now,” one user wrote.
“This meme should be used only by the “Iran in India” handle though,” another commented.
“When even the Iranian embassy in Tunisia is using @akshaykumar memes, you know the man has officially become a geopolitical asset,” a third user wrote.