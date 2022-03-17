‘Mutter of grave concern’: This IPS officer was stopped by airport security. Here’s what happened next

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arun Bothra is known for his witty tweets while pulling up violators online. However, tables turned on him Wednesday when he was stopped at airport security. Why? Well, he had a suitcase full of peas.

Like most desi folks, who love to buy things at a good bargain, the Transport Commissioner of Odisha too was delighted to find peas at a low price. He bought them in bulk and arrived at the Jaipur airport with his bag loaded with green vegetables to travel to Bhubaneswar.

He said he bought 10 kilos of peas for Rs 40 for a kg. “Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag,” he wrote in a now-viral tweet.

Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag 😐 pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

And the hilarious occurrence unleashed a wave of memes and jokes on the platform, leaving not just netizens but even Bothra in splits online.

Many, including several IAS and IFS officers, joined the conversation sharing witty puns while pulling his leg. But in true Bothra fashion, he was too seen playing along. Many shared their own experiences of doing the same and said they can totally relate to him. Others hope he ended his journey “peas-fully”.

वो चेक इन बैग में गया 😂 — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

😂👍 — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

So you had peas-full journey 😀😀 https://t.co/QcLG6Ph0X0 — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) March 16, 2022

You must be ‘pea’nalised as this is a ‘matar’ of grave concern. He spilled the beans. https://t.co/MoqTEylnTu — Vishwas Ved (@vishwasved) March 17, 2022

Mutter smuggling !! — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2022

‘Mutter’ of grave concern 😀 — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 16, 2022

A matar of much significance. (I am sorry I could not help it) — mostlyharmlessgirl (@JhinukSen) March 16, 2022

Mutter itna mehenga ki ab smuggling ho rahi hai 🤪 — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) March 16, 2022

Last time when I was coming back from Home, I paid Rs. 2,000 to @IndiGo6E guys for ‘लौकी’ & ‘बैगन’ at Airport. — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) March 16, 2022

Saw this and remember your post 😛https://t.co/3kN01AJRkX — Ankita Chaurasia 🇮🇳 (@Ankita84sia) March 17, 2022

My in-laws from Varanasi bring mangoes from their orchards the same way. And they’re made to open, too. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u62aDBgRIG — Tarun Raju (@btarunr) March 16, 2022

Naya Business chalu kiya hai Arun Ji Mutter Wala 😃 @arunbothra — Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) March 16, 2022