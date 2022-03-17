scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 17, 2022
‘Mutter of grave concern’: This IPS officer was stopped by airport security. Here’s what happened next

Transport Commissioner of Odisha, Arun Bothra stopped at the airport while travelling from Jaipur to Bhubaneswar with a suitcase loaded with peas.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2022 3:47:28 pm
arun bothra, arun bothra peas, arun bothra stopped for peas, ips officers funny tweets, funny news, odd news, indian expressHe said he bought 10 kilos of peas for Rs 40 for a kg.

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arun Bothra is known for his witty tweets while pulling up violators online. However, tables turned on him Wednesday when he was stopped at airport security. Why? Well, he had a suitcase full of peas.

Like most desi folks, who love to buy things at a good bargain, the Transport Commissioner of Odisha too was delighted to find peas at a low price. He bought them in bulk and arrived at the Jaipur airport with his bag loaded with green vegetables to travel to Bhubaneswar.

Also Read |‘Bol dena Pal saheb aaye the’: These men meant to be funny, but landed in trouble

He said he bought 10 kilos of peas for Rs 40 for a kg. “Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag,” he wrote in a now-viral tweet.

And the hilarious occurrence unleashed a wave of memes and jokes on the platform, leaving not just netizens but even Bothra in splits online.

Many, including several IAS and IFS officers, joined the conversation sharing witty puns while pulling his leg. But in true Bothra fashion, he was too seen playing along. Many shared their own experiences of doing the same and said they can totally relate to him. Others hope he ended his journey “peas-fully”.

Check out some of the funniest responses to his tweet here:

