IPS officer shares pic of snake trying to sneak into gym. Netizens react

During the rainy season, it is common to encounter snakes at many places. What makes the encounter scary though is that the reptiles have a habit of sneaking into unexpected places that leave people surprised. Something similar happened to IPS officer Arun Bothra who shared his experience on Twitter.

Bothra, who is an additional DGP currently posted in Odisha, shared how he encountered a snake while going to his gym. Sharing a couple of photos of the reptile, Bothra joked that he found the snake trying to sneak into gym even though “he was already so slim”.

“Found him trying to sneak into gym. But he is already so slim,” he tweeted. Shared Wednesday, the tweet has received more than 1,300 likes so far.

See the post below:

Found him trying to sneak into gym. But he is already so slim 🙄 pic.twitter.com/fk9FRIelJ3 — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) September 21, 2022

The tweet has received many comments with netizens joking about why the snake came to the gym.

“Too much of racism , how you concluded that he is he and not she ?” commented a Twitter user. Bothra replied to the tweet and wrote, “I was taking pics. He didn’t wait, turned around and left.”

“Why didn’t you check his diet plan,” asked another netizen. Bothra had a cheeky reply as he said, “What if I am on his menu.” “He would have been there to make others envious sir,” another person replied.

“If he become successful to enter in the gym . Everyone will have a good cardio session,” another user joked. “Hahaha.. Not all going to gym for being slim. Some go for fitness also.. Be careful,” said yet another.