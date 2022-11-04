IPS officer in UP conceals her identity and reports a crime to check response of local police. Watch

In a scene similar to a Bollywood film, an IPS officer hid her identity to report a crime to the local police in UP where she is posted as a superintendent of police to check their response time and vigilance.

IPS officer Charu Nigam, SP Auraiya, wore a mask and shades to conceal her identity as she reported a crime to the local police to check their response time. She claimed she was a victim of an armed robbery by bike-borne assailants and reported the crime to the police by dialling the emergency response number 112. The policemen are seen recording her statement in the video as the IPS officer explains the crime.

The Auraiya Police posted a video of the entire incident on Twitter. Nigam found the response of the police satisfactory, the tweet said.

See the video below:

जनपदीय पुलिस के रिस्पांस टाइम व सतर्कता को चेक करने हेतु पुलिस अधीक्षक औरैया @ipsCharuNigam ने स्वयं की पहचान छुपाते हुए सुनसान रोड पर तमंचे के बल पर बाइक सवार अज्ञात व्यक्तियों द्वारा झूठी लूट की सूचना कंट्रोल रूम व डायल112 पर दी गयी जिसमे जनपदीय पुलिस की कार्यवाही संतोषजनक रही। pic.twitter.com/I4n3yJoUHP — Auraiya Police (@auraiyapolice) November 3, 2022

Posted Thursday, the video has received more than 23,000 views. Many netizens praised the IPS officer but there were some who did not agree with her antics and said such ideas are “obsolete and attention grabbing”.

“Madam has done a commendable job, such incidents are happening in large numbers, we have had similar robbery incidents with three or four teachers in a row,” a Twitter user posted in Hindi. “Great initiative for checking response of Police,” said another.

“She shud Focus on the complaint’s received against cops & listen to the complainants. That’s how she will exactly know what’s going on in the district. Such dramatics with camera persons are obsolete ideas & is becoming a habit with IPS officers in UP, to seek undue attention,” another netizen posted.