Friday, Nov 04, 2022

IPS officer in UP conceals her identity and reports a crime to check response of local police. Watch

Charu Nigam, posted as SP Auraiya, claimed she was a victim of an armed robbery.

IPS officer Charu Nigam, SP Auraiya, UP Police, IPS officer reports crime, 112, Indian police, Twitter, viral, trending, Indian ExpressIPS officer Charu Nigam, SP Auraiya, wore a mask and shades to conceal her identity.

In a scene similar to a Bollywood film, an IPS officer hid her identity to report a crime to the local police in UP where she is posted as a superintendent of police to check their response time and vigilance.

IPS officer Charu Nigam, SP Auraiya, wore a mask and shades to conceal her identity as she reported a crime to the local police to check their response time. She claimed she was a victim of an armed robbery by bike-borne assailants and reported the crime to the police by dialling the emergency response number 112. The policemen are seen recording her statement in the video as the IPS officer explains the crime.

Also Read |IPS officer shares pic of snake trying to sneak into gym. Netizens react

The Auraiya Police posted a video of the entire incident on Twitter. Nigam found the response of the police satisfactory, the tweet said.

See the video below:

Posted Thursday, the video has received more than 23,000 views. Many netizens praised the IPS officer but there were some who did not agree with her antics and said such ideas are “obsolete and attention grabbing”.

“Madam has done a commendable job, such incidents are happening in large numbers, we have had similar robbery incidents with three or four teachers in a row,” a Twitter user posted in Hindi. “Great initiative for checking response of Police,” said another.

“She shud Focus on the complaint’s received against cops & listen to the complainants. That’s how she will exactly know what’s going on in the district. Such dramatics with camera persons are obsolete ideas & is becoming a habit with IPS officers in UP, to seek undue attention,” another netizen posted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:43:25 am
