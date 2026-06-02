Senior IPS officer demands foreign travel ban for unruly Indians tarnishing nation’s reputation: ‘Visa rules are getting tougher’

As a series of viral videos showing Indians dancing, filming reels, or behaving inappropriately in public spaces overseas continues to spark debate online, senior IPS officer Arun Bothra has expressed concern about the broader consequences such incidents should have for Indian travellers.
Taking to X, Bothra argued that Indians whose conduct abroad damages the country’s reputation should face accountability. “People whose behaviour abroad brings a bad name to the country should face some consequences. In serious cases, restrictions on foreign travel for some years can also be considered,” wrote the Odisha Additional DGP, CID-Crime and Transport Commissioner.
“Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country’s image,” Bothra said.
People whose behaviour abroad brings a bad name to the country should face some consequences. In serious cases, restrictions on foreign travel for some years can also be considered.
Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect…
— Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) May 31, 2026
His remarks come amid growing criticism of several videos circulating online that show Indian tourists dancing in public places in countries such as Vietnam and the United States. Social media users have also shared accounts of travellers behaving loudly in groups, occupying public spaces, or engaging in conduct that locals may find disruptive.
When one user responded that Indians should not be concerned about what foreigners think of them, Bothra clarified that his concern was not about perception alone but about the practical impact such behaviour could have on international travel.
“No, I am not worried about what foreigners think of uncivilised and uncouth behaviour of some of us. What worries me more is that because of such behaviour, visa rules are getting tougher for all Indians. Thailand is a recent example,” he wrote.
He added, “I just don’t want people in host countries to look at us nervously, wondering which one of us will suddenly start dancing in a supermarket to make a reel.”
The post quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing personal experiences and opinions. One commenter wrote, “Thailand stopping the visa-free is a blessing in disguise. Gave us Indians a good shock and a backhanded slap strong enough to jerk us out of our hubris and get us to talk about our uncivil behaviours.”
Another user claimed that India’s reputation has suffered in other areas as well, writing, “A decade and a half ago, many western countries used to trust Indian driving licences and issue their own licences in exchange. Not anymore. Indian educational credentials and work experience are no longer trusted.”
Sharing a personal travel experience, a third commenter said, “True. Visited Bangkok a few months ago, and the place where we stayed was welcoming and peaceful till a group of fellow countrymen arrived. Late-night drinking, making loud noise, and passing comments. It can easily push the boundaries of even the best of tolerant and decent human beings.”