Senior IPS officer demands foreign travel ban for unruly Indians tarnishing nation’s reputation: ‘Visa rules are getting tougher’

Bothra clarified that his concern was not about perception alone but about the practical impact such behaviour could have on international travel. (AI generated image)

As a series of viral videos showing Indians dancing, filming reels, or behaving inappropriately in public spaces overseas continues to spark debate online, senior IPS officer Arun Bothra has expressed concern about the broader consequences such incidents should have for Indian travellers.

Taking to X, Bothra argued that Indians whose conduct abroad damages the country’s reputation should face accountability. “People whose behaviour abroad brings a bad name to the country should face some consequences. In serious cases, restrictions on foreign travel for some years can also be considered,” wrote the Odisha Additional DGP, CID-Crime and Transport Commissioner.

“Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country’s image,” Bothra said.