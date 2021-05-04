Disappointed cricket lovers react with memes as BCCI postpones IPL after many players tests positive

While many welcome the move, keeping in mind the pandemic, several others expressed their disappointment.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League indefinitely on Tuesday after multiple players and members of staff tested COVID-19 positive. The move prompted a slew of reactions online.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind. The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021,” said an official statement.

While many welcome the move, keeping in mind the pandemic, several others expressed their disappointment.

Cricket lovers right now.. 🤐 pic.twitter.com/Hfa0uwvLaw — Bhupendra Namdev (@Bhupendr_namdev) May 4, 2021

SRH fans are the most happiest people in India rightnow @SunRisers 😏 pic.twitter.com/OjDevIqMo9 — Weirdo™ (@Banuspartan) May 4, 2021

Me and my bois after IPL suspension news 🥵 pic.twitter.com/BcM39DxYiT — alwyn_felix̷ (@alwyn_felix) May 4, 2021

#IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI RCB FANS – pic.twitter.com/DlfUUH2bDf — Shashwat Shukla (@shashwatshukla_) May 4, 2021

The suspension comes after 29 matches were played in the tournament amidst a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy and medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier all tested positive for COVID-19.

Subsequently, Tuesday’s match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the game between Sunrisers and Mumbai Indians were cancelled.