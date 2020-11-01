scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 01, 2020
Bihar polls

‘Let’s talk periods’: Rajasthan Royals players answer questions on menstruation

"Things you don't see every day! A conversation of honesty, information & breaking the stigma. We did it and so can you - let's talk periods," read the caption of the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 1, 2020 12:50:48 pm
IPL, IPL Rajasthan Royals, Rajasthan Royals menstruation viral video, Robin Uthappa, periods, Jos Buttler, David Miller, Rahul TewatiaFrom answering some personal questions on menstruation to spelling the word, here is how the players performed. (Source: Twitter)

From men buying sanitary napkins to premenstrual syndrome, Robin Uthappa hosted a rapid-fire quiz with three Rajasthan Royals players to break the common misconceptions surrounding menstruation.

Shared by the official Twitter handle of the IPL cricket team, the clip features Rahul Tewatia, Jos Buttler and David Miller candidly answering Uthappa about their knowledge on the subject. The video, which is a part of Rajasthan Royals partnership with feminine hygiene products brand Niine India, aims to discuss a topic that is often seen as taboo.

“Things you don’t see every day! A conversation of honesty, information & breaking the stigma. We did it and so can you – let’s talk periods,” read the caption of the video, which has now gone viral on social media. From answering some personal questions on menstruation to spelling the word, here is how the players performed:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been widely shared on social media and garnered positive reactions from netizens.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 01: Latest News

Advertisement