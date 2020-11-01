‘Let’s talk periods’: Rajasthan Royals players answer questions on menstruation

From answering some personal questions on menstruation to spelling the word, here is how the players performed. (Source: Twitter)

From men buying sanitary napkins to premenstrual syndrome, Robin Uthappa hosted a rapid-fire quiz with three Rajasthan Royals players to break the common misconceptions surrounding menstruation.

Shared by the official Twitter handle of the IPL cricket team, the clip features Rahul Tewatia, Jos Buttler and David Miller candidly answering Uthappa about their knowledge on the subject. The video, which is a part of Rajasthan Royals partnership with feminine hygiene products brand Niine India, aims to discuss a topic that is often seen as taboo.

“Things you don’t see every day! A conversation of honesty, information & breaking the stigma. We did it and so can you – let’s talk periods,” read the caption of the video, which has now gone viral on social media. From answering some personal questions on menstruation to spelling the word, here is how the players performed:

Watch the video here:

Things you don’t see everyday! 🙌 A conversation of honesty, information & breaking the stigma. We did it and so can you – let’s talk periods. 💗🗣️#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @NiineIndia pic.twitter.com/rPbXrE4phD — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 31, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has been widely shared on social media and garnered positive reactions from netizens.

