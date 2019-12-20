The best memes and jokes on IPL auctions 2020

Pat Cummins’ bidding price got everyone talking online. Pat Cummins’ bidding price got everyone talking online.

As team owners big for star cricketers, the IPL 2020 auctions trended on social media as well. Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins was one of the biggest buys at the auction with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going all out to sign him on. Bought for $2.2 million (Rs 15.5 crore) after a pitched battle against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Cummins was at the centre of jokes and memes on social media.

There were also jokes and memes about KKR’s IPL 2020 budget given the high prices they were willing to shell out.

Here are some of the funniest memes with #IPLAuction2020.

That moment when you realize you’ve been picked for 15.5cr#IPLAuction2020 pic.twitter.com/1frVXYUnbM — Bharath🃏 (@carromball_) December 20, 2019

17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal went to Rajasthan Royals. This is the first time a teenager is going to Rajasthan not to prepare for IIT JEE. #IPLAuction — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 19, 2019

Aaron Finch changing his jersey colour in every IPL. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/LneLfGtzlD — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2019

Glenn Maxwell watching team owners raise his bid.#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/YIYRWtBSIo — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 19, 2019

RCB after KKR Stealing Pat Cummins for 15.50 Cr from them at last #IPLAuction2020 pic.twitter.com/fXHHq5ep66 — 🍕🍕🍕 Stylish S 🔥🔥🔥 (@JCBwaliLadki) December 19, 2019

Pat Cummins has got 15.50cr #IPLAuction2020

Meanwhile Mitchell Starc to SRK pic.twitter.com/wlnSFo09RN — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) December 19, 2019

There were other success stories as well. Sons of a farmer and a driver and a boy who sold panipuris and slept in a tent for three years have become millionaires overnight in the IPL auction. Kartik Tyagi, whose father is a small-time farmer, went for Rs 1.3 crores, Priyam Garg, whose father is a driver now and who used to sell milk door to door once, went for Rs 1.9 crores and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who spent his formative years as cricketer in a tent, bagged Rs 2.40 crores.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd