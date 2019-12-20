Follow Us:
The best memes and jokes on IPL auctions 2020

There were jokes about specific players as well as about how teams were spending in the IPL 2020 auction.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2019 1:14:48 pm
ipl 2020, ipl auctions 2020, kolkata knight riders, pat cummins, glenn maxwell, ipl auction 2020 memes, viral news, cricket news, indian express Pat Cummins’ bidding price got everyone talking online.

As team owners big for star cricketers, the IPL 2020 auctions trended on social media as well. Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins was one of the biggest buys at the auction with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going all out to sign him on. Bought for $2.2 million (Rs 15.5 crore) after a pitched battle against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Cummins was at the centre of jokes and memes on social media.

There were also jokes and memes about KKR’s IPL 2020 budget given the high prices they were willing to shell out.

Here are some of the funniest memes with #IPLAuction2020.

There were other success stories as well. Sons of a farmer and a driver and a boy who sold panipuris and slept in a tent for three years have become millionaires overnight in the IPL auction. Kartik Tyagi, whose father is a small-time farmer, went for Rs 1.3 crores, Priyam Garg, whose father is a driver now and who used to sell milk door to door once, went for Rs 1.9 crores and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who spent his formative years as cricketer in a tent, bagged Rs 2.40 crores.

