At IPL auction, here’s why Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market made waves amid bidding wars

When it comes to sports, there’s no bigger fascination than cricket in India and at the helm is the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the transactions involve crores of money, Delhi’s humble Sarojini Nagar market found its mention on Twitter in a friendly banter on the auction among the teams, leaving netizens in splits.

Initiating the Sarojini Nagar context through a post after the Delhi lost some key players when prices went soaring, the official twitter handle of Delhi Capitals (DC) gave a unique twist to the ‘guy with the sign’ meme.

LIVE | Follow all IPL Mega Auction 2022 updates here

Photoshopping the image of a DC’s representative standing outside the Sarojini Nagar Market, the text on the placard read: “Stop making us jealous of your purse size”.

The handle also tagged Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in the post in a friendly banter after they secured Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 5 crore and Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore, respectively. The Delhi team also lost Kagiso Rabada.

“Bidding goodbye to Gabbar, Ash and KG is hard… Even more so when they go elsewhere in North,” the team captioned the creative post.

As the post gained traction, the Rajasthan team couldn’t pass the opportunity to brag. “Humari to Ash ho gayi! (We are having a blast)”, the Royals replied. (We are having a blast)” the Royals replied.

Humari to Ash ho gayi!😁 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 12, 2022

However, the tables were quickly turned as Wasim Jaffer joked that Delhi has great bargain skills, acquired from the expertise of shopping at Sarojini Nagar, as they got back David Warner for just Rs 6.25 crore Saturday.

While many anticipated Warner to be one of the highest-priced players, only three teams went after him in the auction, which Jaffer thought was quite unbelievable. With the deal, Warner will return to Delhi after 9-long-years.

Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain 🤯 #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 12, 2022

As the auction for the mega sporting extravaganza began, it also got everyone talking online, including teams who were engaged in friendly banters. Memes and jokes dominated conversations on Twitter where #IPL2022 trended at the top.