Burgers beat biryani as ‘most-ordered’ food item during IPL 2026, fan places order for 100+ burgers in one go

Among teams, Mumbai Indians matches drove the highest overall food-ordering activity, while the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals saw the sharpest spike in orders during a single match. (AI generated image)

As India settles into peak summer, a season practically powered by mangoes and the IPL, cricket fans are not just glued to their screens but also ordering food in huge numbers while watching matches online. With IPL 2026 streaming on JioHotstar, the platform’s partnership with Swiggy is turning live cricket into a full-fledged food-ordering event, and some of the numbers coming out of it are hard to ignore.

Burgers, the companies said, have surprisingly overtaken biryani as the most ordered item during matches this season. In one unusual case, a user placed 34 separate orders over the course of the tournament, while another reportedly ordered more than 100 burgers in a single go.