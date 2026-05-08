Burgers beat biryani as ‘most-ordered’ food item during IPL 2026, fan places order for 100+ burgers in one go

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As India settles into peak summer, a season practically powered by mangoes and the IPL, cricket fans are not just glued to their screens but also ordering food in huge numbers while watching matches online. With IPL 2026 streaming on JioHotstar, the platform’s partnership with Swiggy is turning live cricket into a full-fledged food-ordering event, and some of the numbers coming out of it are hard to ignore.
Burgers, the companies said, have surprisingly overtaken biryani as the most ordered item during matches this season. In one unusual case, a user placed 34 separate orders over the course of the tournament, while another reportedly ordered more than 100 burgers in a single go.
The data shared by the companies also revealed that one customer spent Rs 6,801 on a single order through the feature. Another viewer managed to save Rs 12,947 using match-linked offers available during live games. The quickest delivery recorded through the integration reached a customer in just 10 minutes and 42 seconds.
Among teams, Mumbai Indians matches drove the highest overall food-ordering activity, while the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals saw the sharpest spike in orders during a single match.
Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi emerged as the busiest cities for match-time ordering, though smaller markets like Patna and Pune also saw strong participation.
To push the feature further, the companies recently rolled out a campaign called ‘Match On, Munch On’, promoting the in-app ordering option across television, social media, and digital platforms. The campaign focuses on letting viewers order food instantly without leaving the live stream.
The feature is now available in over 690 cities across India and, according to the companies, has already been used by more than 37 million viewers during the ongoing IPL season.
Disclaimer: This information is for educational and informational purposes only and is based on corporate partnership data. Readers should exercise personal discretion and financial responsibility when engaging with promotional offers or high-volume food ordering services.