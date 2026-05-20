IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s mother steals the show with whistle celebration during SRH vs CSK match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sealed their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs with a smashing victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. Apart from the fans, the celebrations extended beyond the field, with Abhishek Sharma’s family joining in from Chennai.

A video shared by Abhishek’s sister on Instagram captured the batsman’s mother celebrating SRH’s win enthusiastically. In the now-viral video, she was seen donning the team’s jersey and blowing a yellow whistle at people left disappointed after the team’s elimination scare.

The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “whistle podu officially transferred to Hyderabad. Chepauk paid the moving costs,” a user wrote. “Aunty is nonchalant,” another user joked.

“Those who are fans of Dhoni, they support CSK even when their son plays for another team, but Aunty take a whistle, that’s the vibes,” a third user reacted.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan had also drawn attention for his animated ‘Whistle Podu’ celebration, a chant strongly associated with CSK supporters, before seemingly gesturing toward the Chennai crowd during the post-match scenes.

Led by Pat Cummins, SRH’s victory officially confirmed their playoff berth while significantly denting CSK’s hopes of qualification. Ishan Kishan’s 70 from 47 balls helped SRH beat CSK by five wickets. Earlier, CSK scored 180/7 from 20 overs after cameos from Dewald Brevis and Kartik Sharma. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had won the toss and opted to bat first against SRH in match 63 of the IPL 2026 at Chepauk.

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