IPL 2023 auction: Punjab King’s record bid for Sam Curran sets Twitter abuzz with memes

With English all-rounder Sam Curran getting snapped up for a record Rs 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, netizens have gone into a meme-sharing frenzy, raving about the highest IPL player acquisition ever.

Not ones to be left behind, Mumbai Indians signed Australian Cameron Green for Rs 17.5 crore and Chennai Super Kings got Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore. After a bidding war between Delhi Capitals, Lucknow bought Nicholas Pooran for Rs 16 crore.

Twitter is flooded with memes celebrating Curran’s great gain and expressing awe over the IPL’s all-time auction record. #IPLauction2023, 18.50 Cr have been trending on Twitter ever since.

Sam Curran as Expected got Record 18.50 Cr. He will Play For Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. #IPLAuctions pic.twitter.com/5PGFbRSCFp — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) December 23, 2022

Csk after buying one the most destructive all rounder Ben Stokes: pic.twitter.com/YWowOOU093 — Valdimiputin ( Parody account) (@valdimiputin) December 23, 2022

Cricket lover’s watching IPL 2023 auction be like: #IPLAuctions pic.twitter.com/AAzuz2rosz — Saranga Mankar 💖😇 (@SarangaViratian) December 23, 2022

Sam curran goes to punjab in 18.50 cr pic.twitter.com/gssByO4UhN — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) December 23, 2022

Sam Curran, after being sold to PBKS for Rs. 18.50 cr pic.twitter.com/6ewI2BPski — Aditya Verma (@iamAdityaverma1) December 23, 2022

After fifteen seasons since the beginning of IPL, the auction strategy has turned out to be a tough code to crack, unless for insiders. The auction, often life-changing for players, uncapped and capped, is a big hit with the fans too, who follow it closely to know which names will make up their favourite team’s roster. This year, 991 players registered for the auction, and 405 made it to the final list, which includes 273 Indian players and 132 overseas players. With a total budget of Rs 183.15 crores, there are only 87 slots available in the teams.