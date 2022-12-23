scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 auction: Punjab King’s record bid for Sam Curran sets Twitter abuzz with memes

Twitter is flooded with memes celebrating Sam Curran's record auction and expressing awe over the IPL all-time bidding record.

Netizens have gone into a frenzy as Punjab Kings brought Curran for Rs 18.50 crore.
With English all-rounder Sam Curran getting snapped up for a record Rs 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, netizens have gone into a meme-sharing frenzy, raving about the highest IPL player acquisition ever.

Not ones to be left behind, Mumbai Indians signed Australian Cameron Green for Rs 17.5 crore and Chennai Super Kings got Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore. After a bidding war between Delhi Capitals, Lucknow bought Nicholas Pooran for Rs 16 crore.

Twitter is flooded with memes celebrating Curran’s great gain and expressing awe over the IPL’s all-time auction record. #IPLauction2023, 18.50 Cr have been trending on Twitter ever since.

After fifteen seasons since the beginning of IPL, the auction strategy has turned out to be a tough code to crack, unless for insiders. The auction, often life-changing for players, uncapped and capped, is a big hit with the fans too, who follow it closely to know which names will make up their favourite team’s roster. This year, 991 players registered for the auction, and 405 made it to the final list, which includes 273 Indian players and 132 overseas players. With a total budget of Rs 183.15 crores, there are only 87 slots available in the teams.

