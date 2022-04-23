IPL 2022: As Jos Buttler smashes third hundred, fans have a warning for Virat Kohli

The Indian Premier League (IPL) never fails to amaze cricket fans and Friday night’s clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was no different. Amid all the no-ball hullaballoo, it was Jos Buttler who stole the show with his stunning performance, scoring his third century of the tournament and netizens couldn’t keep calm, celebrating with memes as he inched closer to Virat Kohli’s record.

Facing Delhi at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the English batsman displayed his grit and vigour, scoring 116 and helping RR to 222/2 — the highest total in IPL this year. His ton grabbed a lot of attention among fans as he became only the second player to score three tons in an IPL season after Virat Kohli, who had hit four in 2016.

With seven more group stage matches to play, and more given RR is at top of the table, Buttler could break Kohli’s 2016 haul of 973 runs — the record for a single IPL campaign. So far, Buttler has scored 491 runs in seven innings this year.

Buttler 2022. Might even get close to Kohli 2016 at this rate. Almost halfway there. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Soon, cricket buffs on social media couldn’t stop drawing a parallel between the two great batsmen while showering praise on Buttler. With memes and jokes, #JosButtler dominated trends on Twitter.

In the end, Delhi failed to chase the big target after losing a couple of wickets early building pressure and were defeated by 15 runs. As Buttler was crowned as Player of the Match, RR secured the top position in the points table, while DC slipped at number 6.