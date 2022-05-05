IPL 2022: Memes take over internet as RCB crush CSK’s chances of making the playoffs

Updated: May 5, 2022 12:37:24 pm
As the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, practically crushing the latter’s chances of progressing to the playoffs, fans couldn’t stop reacting with hilarious memes.
Most netizens referred to below-par performance by powerhouses CSK and Mumbai Indians, saying that they have been giving each other company at the bottom of the table.
Maheesh Theekshana’s brilliant bowling performance helped RCB bounce back after three consecutive losses. Although Chennai won the toss and decided to bowl first, stopping their rivals for 173 in 20 overs, when it came to the chase, they couldn’t follow through.
Losing openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa in quick succession, Devon Conway held fort for CSK. Despite his half-century, the team lost the game. CSK are currently ninth on the table, followed by Mumbai in the last spot.
Check out some of the funniest memes here:
CSK & MI – Playoffs 🥲 pic.twitter.com/WvM9BQZPqf
— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) May 5, 2022
MI welcoming CSK out of the Play Offs Race pic.twitter.com/ZHI0X8V71i
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 4, 2022
The Most Successful IPL Teams Bidding Goodbye To #IPL2022 Playoffs 🥹🥲#CSKvsRCB #MI #CSK pic.twitter.com/PltBcKy2o5
— Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) May 4, 2022
CSK after getting knocked out of IPL 2022 playoffs. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/mQ2ZtXC2BG
— Gajender (@gajender00) May 4, 2022
Dhoni sacrifice 2 Points for Kohli. brotherhood level >>>>> pic.twitter.com/pejG7SVrWr
— Nimittt (@sarcasticnimitt) May 4, 2022
CSK taking MI out off the play off along with it #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/lZluPvcfvI
— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) May 4, 2022
#CSKvRCB
CSK to RCB: pic.twitter.com/oAGsLjMIK3
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) May 4, 2022
Dhoni and Jadeja taking CSK to playoffs. pic.twitter.com/J6NyQliuCY
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 4, 2022
After CSK got out of playoffs race pic.twitter.com/N4JHmiHiWn
— Akash (@vaderakash) May 4, 2022
#CSKvRCB
🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/F7OSwAByWy
— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) May 4, 2022
