Thursday, May 05, 2022
IPL 2022: Memes take over internet as RCB crush CSK’s chances of making the playoffs

Chennai Super Kings are currently ninth on the table, followed by Mumbai Indians in the last spot, and netizens couldn't stop sharing memes about it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 12:37:24 pm
ipl 2022, rcb vs csk, ipl 2022 playoff, rcb v csk memes, csk mi playoffs memes, dhoni kholi ipl memes, indian express, cricket newsRCB won the man by 13 runs defeating CSK on Wednesday.

As the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, practically crushing the latter’s chances of progressing to the playoffs, fans couldn’t stop reacting with hilarious memes.

Most netizens referred to below-par performance by powerhouses CSK and Mumbai Indians, saying that they have been giving each other company at the bottom of the table.

Maheesh Theekshana’s brilliant bowling performance helped RCB bounce back after three consecutive losses. Although Chennai won the toss and decided to bowl first, stopping their rivals for 173 in 20 overs, when it came to the chase, they couldn’t follow through.

Losing openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa in quick succession, Devon Conway held fort for CSK. Despite his half-century, the team lost the game. CSK are currently ninth on the table, followed by Mumbai in the last spot.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

