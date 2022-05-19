scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals laud LSG’s record-breakers de Kock, KL Rahul with this filmy tweet

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul racked up the highest opening stand ever in the Indian Premier League.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 19, 2022 7:22:24 pm
IPL 2022, IPL 2022 Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, de Kock KL Rahul Lucknow Super Gaints, LSG vs KKR, Rajasthan Royals memes, Rajasthan Royals tweets, Indian Express TrendsBoth Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are in the running for the IPL trophy.

On Wednesday, Lucknow Super Giants sealed playoff berth in the Indian Premier League with a thrilling two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The foundation was laid by LSG captain KL Rahul and swashbuckling South African cricketer Quinton de Kock, who stitched together a record-breaking 210-run partnership for the opening stand.

With an unbeaten 140-run knock, de Kock secured the highest individual score of this IPL season and the third-highest scorer in the history of the tournament. His blistering innings also comprised of 10 sixes and as many fours. 

While cricket lovers and experts congratulated KL Rahul and de Kock for their impressive innings, their rival Rajasthan Royals appreciated the duo on Twitter with a filmy tweet. After the match, the official handle of Rajathan Royals tweeted a still from 2008 movie Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii and captioned it “Great batting by Quinton and Rahul 👍👍”. 

The film, based on cricket, starred actor Zain Khan and Rahul Bose in lead roles who win a tough match against all odds. With this tweet, Rajasthan Royals referred to the LSG opening duo as the movie’s two protagonists. 

The smart and hilarious tweet soon went viral with over 37,000 likes on Twitter. 

While LSG have secured playoff berth, Rajasthan Royals are in the contention for the same with one game remaining. 

