IPL 2022: As MS Dhoni steps down as CSK skipper, netizens say ‘my captain forever’

Cricket fans were eagerly waiting for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni left everyone heartbroken as he announced his decision to step down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper. Netizens, including fellow cricketers, couldn’t control their emotions taking to social media to mark the “end of an era” with G.O.A.T tweets and memes.

Just two days ahead of the tournament, Dhoni made the decision to pass the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Dhoni has not only been one of India’s most successful captains, but also managed to spin magic at IPL and won the title four times since 2008 when the event started.

His decision comes seven years after he quit Test cricket, and two years after he retired from the national side. Luckily, stepping down as the captain will not take away him from the tournament as he will continue to be an integral part of the yellow squad.

As fans and the team bid an emotional adieu to their favourite Thala, netizens were left teary-eyed. While most shared epic, match-winning moments featuring him, others found solace in memes.

With hashtags #CaptainCool and #MSDhoni trending worldwide, here’s how fans expressed their love for him.

Jadeja will perform duties as a captain after more than a decade. The last time he led a side was in 2007, when he led Saurashtra Under-19 against Mumbai Under-19 in the Vinoo Mankad tournament at the Western Railway Ground in Rajkot.

The defending champions CSK will open their campaign against last edition’s runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.