scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Must Read

IPL 2022: As MS Dhoni steps down as CSK skipper, netizens say ‘my captain forever’

Twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes later, the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 25, 2022 11:06:33 am
MS Dhoni, csk, ipl 2022, dhoni steps down csk captain, dhoni csk captain resign, dhoni csk captain memes, sports news, cricket news, indian expressMS Dhoni has steered his club to four IPL triumphs and two Champions League successes.

Cricket fans were eagerly waiting for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni left everyone heartbroken as he announced his decision to step down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper. Netizens, including fellow cricketers, couldn’t control their emotions taking to social media to mark the “end of an era” with G.O.A.T tweets and memes.

Just two days ahead of the tournament, Dhoni made the decision to pass the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Dhoni has not only been one of India’s most successful captains, but also managed to spin magic at IPL and won the title four times since 2008 when the event started.

His decision comes seven years after he quit Test cricket, and two years after he retired from the national side. Luckily, stepping down as the captain will not take away him from the tournament as he will continue to be an integral part of the yellow squad.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As fans and the team bid an emotional adieu to their favourite Thala, netizens were left teary-eyed. While most shared epic, match-winning moments featuring him, others found solace in memes.

With hashtags #CaptainCool and #MSDhoni trending worldwide, here’s how fans expressed their love for him.

Jadeja will perform duties as a captain after more than a decade. The last time he led a side was in 2007, when he led Saurashtra Under-19 against Mumbai Under-19 in the Vinoo Mankad tournament at the Western Railway Ground in Rajkot.

The defending champions CSK will open their campaign against last edition’s runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement