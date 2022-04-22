IPL 2022: Fans turn emotional as MS Dhoni returns to being the finisher he is

It was a treat for all, irrespective of which team one supports, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished the match in style, winning the game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Mumbai Indians (MI). Now, reliving the good old days, cricket buffs can’t keep calm, showering praises on the 40-year-old star.

On Thursday night at DY Patil Stadium, when chances didn’t look quite bright in a nail-biting match for CSK, the former skipper stepped up and showed that he may no longer be the threat he once was, but he’s still got plenty of zeal and zen left.

Fans of the yellow brigade went through an emotional rollercoaster during the last over with Chennai needing 17 runs to beat the host. Dhoni was not even on strike when Jaydev Unadkat began bowling in the final over, leaving supporters anxious. Two balls later, CSK even lost a wicket and scored just one run. With just four balls left and 16 runs needed — Thala did what he’s always been known for sealing the deal with his powerful shots.

In a fierce reminder to everyone who thinks he’s past his prime — hitting a six, followed by 2, and then two 4s off off successive deliveries by Unadkat. With that CSK won by three wickets and MI was defeated once again, becoming the only team with no wins in IPL 2022.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

“Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going,” Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, who dropped two of four catches. “He (Dhoni) showed the world that he’s still here and he can finish the game. We need to do some work on our fielding and take catches because we can’t keep dropping catches in every game,” he added.