Saturday, May 07, 2022
IPL 2022: Fans get emotional as Mumbai beat table-topper Gujarat

From outright celebration, to the pain of not moving to the next leg of the tournament, a wide range of #MIvGT memes dominated Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 7, 2022 12:06:01 pm
ipl 2022, mi vs gt, mumbai indians, gujarat titans, MI beat GT, mi v gt memes, rohit sharma memes, mi table bottom memes, sports news, indian expressMumbai Indians won against the Gujarat Titans by 5 runs at Brabourne Stadium.

In a nail-biting finish, Mumbai Indians (MI) won against Gujarat Titians (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. However, what made cricket buffs go into a frenzy was how the team at the bottom of the points table defeated the table-toppers, taking people on an emotional rollercoaster and triggering a plethora of memes online.

Winning the toss, Pandya, who decided to bowl first, struggled as skipper Sharma slayed with his bat, but fell short of the half-century. Nonetheless, thanks to his partnership with Ishan Kishan and a stunning knock by Tim David, they put up a total of 177 in 20 overs.

Initially, Gujarat looked to have things under control with great knocks from Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. However, things changed soon with their dismissal as skipper Pandya and Rahul Tewatia were sent back, courtesy run-outs. Finally, pacer Daniel Sams did the unthinkable by successfully defending nine runs in the final over to help his side win their second match in a row.

While many celebrated the revival of the Hitman on the pitch, others poked fun at Pandya with ‘filmy’ memes, saying he didn’t try hard enough against his former teammates.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Others used Bollywood reference to show, how MI lost against mostly other other teams but defeated the table toppers in two consecutive matches.

From outright celebration to the sadness of not making it to the next leg of the tournament, a wide range of #MIvGT memes dominated Twitter. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

