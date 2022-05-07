IPL 2022: Fans get emotional as Mumbai beat table-topper Gujarat

In a nail-biting finish, Mumbai Indians (MI) won against Gujarat Titians (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. However, what made cricket buffs go into a frenzy was how the team at the bottom of the points table defeated the table-toppers, taking people on an emotional rollercoaster and triggering a plethora of memes online.

Winning the toss, Pandya, who decided to bowl first, struggled as skipper Sharma slayed with his bat, but fell short of the half-century. Nonetheless, thanks to his partnership with Ishan Kishan and a stunning knock by Tim David, they put up a total of 177 in 20 overs.

Initially, Gujarat looked to have things under control with great knocks from Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. However, things changed soon with their dismissal as skipper Pandya and Rahul Tewatia were sent back, courtesy run-outs. Finally, pacer Daniel Sams did the unthinkable by successfully defending nine runs in the final over to help his side win their second match in a row.

While many celebrated the revival of the Hitman on the pitch, others poked fun at Pandya with ‘filmy’ memes, saying he didn’t try hard enough against his former teammates.

Others used Bollywood reference to show, how MI lost against mostly other other teams but defeated the table toppers in two consecutive matches.

From outright celebration to the sadness of not making it to the next leg of the tournament, a wide range of #MIvGT memes dominated Twitter. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

1. MI in 39 overs of the match

2. MI in the last over today pic.twitter.com/rfN7IMsHCk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 6, 2022

#GTvsMI #MIvsGT “Mumbai Indians are out this season” But they have Tim David, Brevis, Tilak Verma, Jofra, Stubbs full time next season: pic.twitter.com/51mseuVTNZ — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) May 6, 2022

Mumbai Indians have won 2 games! One against the then No 1 team Rajasthan Royals and today against the current No 1 team Gujarat Titans Because 👇 pic.twitter.com/tcMPi2bBI5 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 6, 2022

#GTvsMI #MumbaiIndians #RohitSharma𓃵 Rohit fans right now after seeing his form back pic.twitter.com/8kS1fN4s88 — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) May 6, 2022

Hardik Pandya watching Mumbai Indians batting while fielding pic.twitter.com/KqRwmz7SIM — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) May 6, 2022