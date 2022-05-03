IPL 2022: Fan says he’ll eat 50 rasgullas if KKR wins, team dubs his gesture ‘sweet’

It was a night for the Knights, as after five straight losses, the Kolkata team secured its victory at IPL 2022. Winning against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally managed to give fans some joy. Now, a banner by a Kolkata fan has caught everyone’s attention including that of the franchise.

The 2022 edition of IPL has witnessed a lot of hilarious posters in the stands, be it one man claiming he will up his job if Hardik Pandya hits 50 or a woman refusing to marry until Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wins an IPL trophy. Now, a KKR fan placed his bets while supporting his team and said he will eat 50 rasgullas if they win.

On Monday, thanks to Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana’s partnership at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the purple brigade managed to pull off a successful chase. Batting second, KKR made some changes in opening order, sending Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith first. However, it didn’t help in any way, as they lost wickets early.

While fans were left disappointed once again, cameras panned to show a young supporter with a poster on the stand. And even when skipper Shreyas Iyer couldn’t help much, Singh and Rana ensured the fan got his favourite dessert. The team later shared a picture of the fan from the official handle, dubbing it “sweet”.

After the victory, many joked the team will personally deliver the sweets to him, while others thought it wasn’t possible to gulp down so many rasgullas at once.

However, this is not the only banner from a KKR match that went viral. Last month, another man broke the internet announcing his breakup from the stands, choosing cricket over his girlfriend.

Although RR lost the recent game, they still are in the third position on the points table, while KKR’s chances of advancing into the next stage looks bleak being stuck at seventh position.