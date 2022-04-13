scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
IPL 2022: Fan says ‘no marriage till RCB win trophy’, triggers laugh and sympathy online

The woman's banner during RCB's loss to CSK led to the usual mocking of the team's trophy-less IPL history.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 13, 2022 12:27:52 pm
rcb vs csk, ipl 2022, woman no marriage rcb trophy win, funny ipl 2022 banners, viral news, rcb ipl trophy jokes, sports news, indian expressMany said it was new way to say 'no' that women can use to turn down proposals.

Creative banners are getting all the attention this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a man’s job-quitting placard, a woman went viral on Tuesday holding a banner that said she would not get married until Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win an IPL trophy.

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Bengaluru’s team on Tuesday in Mumbai, there were many interesting moments from the match that kept fans hooked on the screen, especially Ambati Rayudu’s one-handed stunning catch that forced Akash Deep to depart for a duck or Shivam Dube’s Man of Match-winning knock.

However, beyond the action on the field, it was a banner held by a woman that got everyone talking online. “Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy,” the fan was seen holding the banner from the stands which flashed on the TV screen multiple times.

“Really worried about her parents right now,” Indian cricketer Amit Mishra tweeted sharing the image as the RCB suffered their second loss in five matches so far by 23 runs.

 

Soon, others too couldn’t shy away from sharing jokes and turning it into fodder for memes.

RCB is one of the eight original franchises with which the cricket extravaganza began in 2008. Although the team was led by one of the greatest batters in the world, Virat Kohli, for many years, and has had some pretty amazing line-ups, they have failed to win any edition.

They slipped to the fifth position in the points table after Tuesday’s loss. However, with matches still pending, fans hope they can advance and get a chance to secure the cup.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
