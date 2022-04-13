IPL 2022: Fan says ‘no marriage till RCB win trophy’, triggers laugh and sympathy online

Creative banners are getting all the attention this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a man’s job-quitting placard, a woman went viral on Tuesday holding a banner that said she would not get married until Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win an IPL trophy.

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Bengaluru’s team on Tuesday in Mumbai, there were many interesting moments from the match that kept fans hooked on the screen, especially Ambati Rayudu’s one-handed stunning catch that forced Akash Deep to depart for a duck or Shivam Dube’s Man of Match-winning knock.

However, beyond the action on the field, it was a banner held by a woman that got everyone talking online. “Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy,” the fan was seen holding the banner from the stands which flashed on the TV screen multiple times.

“Really worried about her parents right now,” Indian cricketer Amit Mishra tweeted sharing the image as the RCB suffered their second loss in five matches so far by 23 runs.

Really worried about her parents right now.. #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/fThl53BlTX — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 12, 2022

Soon, others too couldn’t shy away from sharing jokes and turning it into fodder for memes.

Focus on the poster guys holding 🤣🤣#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/sXYr7Gnj2s — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 12, 2022

We finally know what to say when relatives ask, shadi kab kar rahe ho pic.twitter.com/zJ7hPMcQPx — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 12, 2022

If popatlal was female and RCB fan in parallel universe #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Gu7voLCJst — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) April 12, 2022

Arranged Marriage is scary what if she: pic.twitter.com/i25lPrc6PH — KHUSH (@HumourVala) April 12, 2022

When you are single by chance but you are pretending to be single by choice. pic.twitter.com/rQY7BIo81B — Anny🦕 (@AnnyyShutUp) April 12, 2022

The worst she can say is no She: pic.twitter.com/LWZkTv5f6j — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) April 12, 2022

When you get a proposal from..

Boyfriend bestfriend pic.twitter.com/xCQ0AeTGdB — Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) April 12, 2022

RCB is one of the eight original franchises with which the cricket extravaganza began in 2008. Although the team was led by one of the greatest batters in the world, Virat Kohli, for many years, and has had some pretty amazing line-ups, they have failed to win any edition.

They slipped to the fifth position in the points table after Tuesday’s loss. However, with matches still pending, fans hope they can advance and get a chance to secure the cup.