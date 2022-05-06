scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

IPL 2022: David Warner’s epic knock against former team SRH inspires ‘revenge’ memes online

Former SRH captain David Warner set the pitch on fire blistering a spectacular 92 runs off 58 balls, comprising 12 fours and 3 towering sixes, helping DC win the match.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2022 12:22:16 pm
ipl 2022, srh v dc, srh vs dc, david warner, david warner ipl 2022, warner dc against srh, warner memes, sports news, cricket news, indian expressDavid Warner's stunning performance against his former team got everyone talking online.

In what is being dubbed as a “revenge” or a “redemption” match, David Warner slayed with the bat for Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, winning against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). And netizens and fans were here for it, launching a hilarious meme-fest and taking a jibe at Hyderabad for letting him go.

After winning the toss, SRH decided to bowl first and create pressure on Delhi by sending Mandeep Singh back for zero and Mitchell Marsh (10 off 7) off the field in the powerplay. However, soon skipper Rishabh Pant tried to take charge and steer it in a different direction, but it didn’t last long as he went back at just 26.

However, it was former SRH captain Warner, who set the pitch on fire blistering a spectacular 92 runs off 58 balls, comprising 12 fours and 3 towering sixes. Thanks to an epic partnership between Warner and Rovman Powell, Delhi managed to set a target of 207 runs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

And while there were many highlights in the game like SRH’s bowler Umran Malik clocking the fastest delivery of the IPL 2022, it was Warner that dominated conversations online, lead by his current team.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send noticesPremium
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send notices
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies meanPremium
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies mean
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...Premium
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...
More Premium Stories >>

As DC won the match by 21 runs, netizens flood Twitter with Warner memes hailing his consistence performance over the years in the T20 tournament and poked fun at Hyderabad. Many shared memes of the former owner cheering from the stand but later realising Warner is playing against the team. From Pushpa: The Rise memes to Wasim Jaffer celebrating with a Elon Musk memes, fans had a field day rooting for the Australian star.

Look at some of the funniest memes here:

With this win DC was able to move to the fifth spot in the IPL points table, while SRH is currently at sixth position.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement