IPL 2022: David Warner’s epic knock against former team SRH inspires ‘revenge’ memes online

May 6, 2022 12:22:16 pm
In what is being dubbed as a “revenge” or a “redemption” match, David Warner slayed with the bat for Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, winning against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). And netizens and fans were here for it, launching a hilarious meme-fest and taking a jibe at Hyderabad for letting him go.
After winning the toss, SRH decided to bowl first and create pressure on Delhi by sending Mandeep Singh back for zero and Mitchell Marsh (10 off 7) off the field in the powerplay. However, soon skipper Rishabh Pant tried to take charge and steer it in a different direction, but it didn’t last long as he went back at just 26.
However, it was former SRH captain Warner, who set the pitch on fire blistering a spectacular 92 runs off 58 balls, comprising 12 fours and 3 towering sixes. Thanks to an epic partnership between Warner and Rovman Powell, Delhi managed to set a target of 207 runs.
And while there were many highlights in the game like SRH’s bowler Umran Malik clocking the fastest delivery of the IPL 2022, it was Warner that dominated conversations online, lead by his current team.
Best of Express Premium
Hence proved, David Warner 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄 hai 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #DCvSRH | @davidwarner31 | #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/0njDVwJqVZ
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 5, 2022
As DC won the match by 21 runs, netizens flood Twitter with Warner memes hailing his consistence performance over the years in the T20 tournament and poked fun at Hyderabad. Many shared memes of the former owner cheering from the stand but later realising Warner is playing against the team. From Pushpa: The Rise memes to Wasim Jaffer celebrating with a Elon Musk memes, fans had a field day rooting for the Australian star.
Look at some of the funniest memes here:
This is the ‘come at me’ energy @davidwarner31 came out to bat with tonight. #DCvSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/cmyvrhvf6M
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 5, 2022
David Warner in today’s match🔥#DCvSRH #DavidWarner #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/ZwK7JWibTn
— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) May 5, 2022
SRH Fans praising David Warner#SRHvsDC
*David Warner : pic.twitter.com/jgXzgmdU9g
— Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) May 5, 2022
David Warner against SRH today. pic.twitter.com/qLFCErJWEK
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2022
Warner 92* 💪 pic.twitter.com/fULuyvxogR
— ஒத்த கை உலககோப்பை (@ok_uk_) May 5, 2022
SRH missing their Sultan 🔥#srhvsdc #davidwarner #kgfchapter2 #delhicapitals #tataipl2022 pic.twitter.com/LCHrD3OxR1
— Sanjay…💫 (@thecric_sb) May 5, 2022
#DCvSRH #YehHaiNayiDilli
Nothing, just David Warner appreciation tweet!! pic.twitter.com/HX3oBxgZlu
— Bardi C (@shyhoonbae) May 5, 2022
David Warner today against SRH be like :#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/rry2f3TWy7
— Aryan Sharma (@iAryan_Sharma) May 5, 2022
#SRH fans watching Warner’s redemption innings today💔😭 : #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/dztJt15s5H
— Pratyush Mahapatra (@Pratyush__27) May 5, 2022
David Warner to SRH Today #SRHvsDC #DavidWarner #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/dZYJ2OFC3W
— GauRAW (@_Gau_RAW) May 5, 2022
With this win DC was able to move to the fifth spot in the IPL points table, while SRH is currently at sixth position.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-