IPL 2021: Twitter erupts in memes and jokes as Delhi defeat Hyderabad in season’s first super over

Twitter erupted in celebrations as Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Sunrise’s Hyderabad (SRH) in the first super over of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

DC, opting to bat first, got off to a brilliant start owing to Prithvi Shaw (53) and Shikhar Dhawan (28). Despite suffering a batting collapse in the middle overs, the team managed to put up 159/4 at the end of the innings.

Chasing, SRH struggled from the beginning, losing their main man David Warner (6) in the fourth over. However, it was Jonny Bairstow’s quickfire 38 and Kane Williamson’s excellent 51-ball 66 that helped the team level the scores.

In the super over, SRH scored 7/0 through Warner and Williamson. In reply, DC’s Pant and Dhawan easily scored the runs to take the win.

Many took to Twitter expressing their delight as the match went down the wire, and into the super over. While many came up with memes and jokes on Warner’s subpar performance, others expressed disappointment over the orange army’s fourth loss of the season.

Take a look at some f the reactions here:

SRH fans from the beginning of the match to the end

IPL teams taking points from

Sun Rises Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals on realising the opponent team has Williamson in a super over game