Memes and jokes flood twitter after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

Although the IPL has no in-person attendance, fans are still rooting for them online.

Twitter was flooded with meme and jokes as Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in their first game of IPL 2021.

Winning the toss, David Warner and his team opted to field first while KKR managed 187 runs in their 20 overs after losing six wickets

Despite Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow’s stellar partnership, which produced 92-runs, SRH fell short of the target by 10 runs. With yesterday’s match, KKR registered its 100th IPL win.

While Pandey and his batting masterclass won plaudits online, others shared memes and jokes, celebrating KKR’s win. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

#KKRvSRH

Srk seeing Nitish Rana And Rahul Tripathi playing 💜 pic.twitter.com/rjcsyQ5UUG — Jatin🇮🇳 (@sarcastic_jatin) April 11, 2021

Manish Pandey Manish Pandey

in stats in the game #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/1iJrVpFkU9 — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) April 11, 2021

#KKRvSRH

SRH bowlers after watching Nitish Rana bat : pic.twitter.com/aNmTYymXZC — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) April 11, 2021

Samad after hitting 2 sixes in last 2 balls: #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/SGXZlZqnnH — Nandini 💕 (Catfish😌) (@No_Sarcasmm2) April 11, 2021

Split personality Rana last 6 innings 0, 81, 0, 87, 0, 50* #SRHvsKKR #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/UirAufMgAw — 2 Slips and a Gully (@srikar_st) April 11, 2021