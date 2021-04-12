Memes and jokes flood twitter after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

Updated: April 12, 2021 12:27:12 pm
Twitter was flooded with meme and jokes as Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in their first game of IPL 2021.
Winning the toss, David Warner and his team opted to field first while KKR managed 187 runs in their 20 overs after losing six wickets
Despite Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow’s stellar partnership, which produced 92-runs, SRH fell short of the target by 10 runs. With yesterday’s match, KKR registered its 100th IPL win.
While Pandey and his batting masterclass won plaudits online, others shared memes and jokes, celebrating KKR’s win. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
#KKRvSRH
Srk seeing Nitish Rana And Rahul Tripathi playing 💜 pic.twitter.com/rjcsyQ5UUG
— Jatin🇮🇳 (@sarcastic_jatin) April 11, 2021
Today’s captaincy from Warner#KKRvSRH #samad #ipl2021 pic.twitter.com/Clynwx3KNY
— 🇿🇼🇿🇼zimBABAR AZAMbwe🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@zimBABARAZAMbwe) April 11, 2021
Manish Pandey Manish Pandey
in stats in the game #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/1iJrVpFkU9
— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) April 11, 2021
Srh Bowlers be like🤪😂😂
Wat a hitting from #NitishRana #RahulTripathi 💥💥💥💥💥🔥👍#KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/jjkIR4qeTH
— Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_1) April 11, 2021
Manish Pandey Tonight-: pic.twitter.com/aSQDcPEz1q
— Pulkit🥳///(Prince)/// Arya💓 (@sarcasticyadav_) April 11, 2021
SRH bowler after seeing Rana’s batting #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/byGAK4EfUN
— Yoogi (💯% follow back) (@Nakali_yo_gi) April 11, 2021
#KKRvSRH
SRH bowlers after watching Nitish Rana bat : pic.twitter.com/aNmTYymXZC
— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) April 11, 2021
When power hitter Abdul Samad sent out that late on batting.
Samad :#KKRvSRH #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/XtKGTRWghU
— Shakib Anwar (@Shakib__Anwar) April 11, 2021
Samad after hitting 2 sixes in last 2 balls: #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/SGXZlZqnnH
— Nandini 💕 (Catfish😌) (@No_Sarcasmm2) April 11, 2021
Split personality Rana last 6 innings
0, 81, 0, 87, 0, 50*
#SRHvsKKR #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/UirAufMgAw
— 2 Slips and a Gully (@srikar_st) April 11, 2021
SRH fans before match : SRH fans after match 😂… #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/hvuK02U7yc
— ఇజం 👊 (@SugUnIsm9999) April 11, 2021
