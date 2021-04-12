scorecardresearch
Monday, April 12, 2021
Memes and jokes flood twitter after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

Despite Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow’s stellar partnership which produced 92-runs, SRH fell short of the target by 10 runs.

Updated: April 12, 2021 12:27:12 pm
IPL 2021, IPL 2021 Twitter reactions, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 memes, IPL 2021 memes, Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021 live scores, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, Trending news, Cricket news Indian Express newsAlthough the IPL has no in-person attendance, fans are still rooting for them online.

Twitter was flooded with meme and jokes as Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in their first game of IPL 2021.

Winning the toss, David Warner and his team opted to field first while KKR managed 187 runs in their 20 overs after losing six wickets

Despite Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow’s stellar partnership, which produced 92-runs, SRH fell short of the target by 10 runs. With yesterday’s match, KKR registered its 100th IPL win.

While Pandey and his batting masterclass won plaudits online, others shared memes and jokes, celebrating KKR’s win. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

