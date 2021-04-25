scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 25, 2021
IPL 2021: Netizens celebrate after Rajasthan Royals’ dominant win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Despite losing both of their openers inside the powerplay, RR’s frontman Sanju Samson (42*), Shivam Dube (22) and David Miller (24*) helped the team chase the target of 134 with seven balls to spare.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 25, 2021 12:25:13 pm
Soon after Royal's registered their second win of the season, fans took to Twitter, celebrating with memes and jokes.

After a torrid start to their journey in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals made a comeback with a dominant win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Royals registered their second win at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Sent to bat first, the Eoin Morgan-led KKR kept losing wickets at intervals and managed to only put up a paltry score of 133/9 after 20 overs. Despite losing both of their openers inside the powerplay, RR’s frontman Sanju Samson (42*), Shivam Dube (22) and David Miller (24*) helped the team chase the target of 134 with seven balls to spare.

Soon after Royal’s registered their second win of the season, fans took to Twitter, celebrating with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

