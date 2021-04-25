IPL 2021: Netizens celebrate after Rajasthan Royals’ dominant win over Kolkata Knight Riders

April 25, 2021 12:25:13 pm
After a torrid start to their journey in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals made a comeback with a dominant win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Royals registered their second win at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
Sent to bat first, the Eoin Morgan-led KKR kept losing wickets at intervals and managed to only put up a paltry score of 133/9 after 20 overs. Despite losing both of their openers inside the powerplay, RR’s frontman Sanju Samson (42*), Shivam Dube (22) and David Miller (24*) helped the team chase the target of 134 with seven balls to spare.
Soon after Royal’s registered their second win of the season, fans took to Twitter, celebrating with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
After seeing KKR batting performance
*Srk – pic.twitter.com/1MCM5KOtQX
— 𝑝𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑠ℎ𝑢𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑎 (@Princeakshun07) April 24, 2021
Kkr batting line up #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/PIjdNh39Gx
— Faisal Ansari (@_faisal__0x) April 24, 2021
KKR’s Batting Today:#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/XMuvqLoX6j
— Narendra Singh Rathore (@narendra23_) April 24, 2021
Kkr’s fight for winning the ipl this season #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/hXwZfckLIK
— Indranil Barman (@iambarman007) April 24, 2021
Samson won the toss and returned the coin to match referee….
#RRvKKR #IPL
*RR fans* pic.twitter.com/lDFtOf0Mz7
— mukesh choudhary (@sonofchaudhary_) April 24, 2021
#RRvKKR
Umpire making decision if Miller’s out or not pic.twitter.com/WgfWaI21AF
— Ranjit Singh Bhagat (@ranjitsbhagat) April 24, 2021
SRK and KKR Fans Right now😂#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/CsAEK5D9MZ
— || 𝕹𝖎𝖙𝖊𝖘𝖍 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍|| (MI💙)🇮🇳 (@niteshsingh____) April 24, 2021
IPL fan’s after watching today’s#RRvKKR match pic.twitter.com/X3yUo5XSA7
— Tafsir🇮🇳 (@tafsircasm) April 24, 2021
After back to back 4th lost @KKRiders be like 😂😂 #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/eIXwU61JBH
— Abhijeet Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@srkian_abhijeet) April 24, 2021
SRK to KKR top order batsmen* 😂🤣@iamsrk #KKRvRR #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/pdoyejqnkP
— Vedang (@vedketweet) April 24, 2021
Pic credit : @theengineeringbro#RRvKKR #rr@rajasthanroyals
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rSD00qgGZF
— riz1 (@rizwanmohd2599) April 24, 2021
KKR after today’s match : pic.twitter.com/rwqN2nr1zN
— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) April 24, 2021
#RRvKKR
KKR
Under Gambhir’s Under morgan’s
Captaincy Captaincy pic.twitter.com/jGe2xntUGL
— HumorousAF (@HumoroussAf) April 24, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-