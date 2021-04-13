‘You have our respect Sanju Samson’: Memes and jokes abound after Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals’ thriller during IPL 2021

April 13, 2021 12:19:10 pm
Fans were entertained with some exceptional batting master class as Rajasthan Royals (RR) locked horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fourth match of IPL 2021 on Monday. Sanju Samson-led RR won the toss and opted to field while PBKS posted a massive score of 221 for six wickets in the first innings. Though both teams fought till the end, the Punjab team won the nail-biting match by 4 runs.
While the game was nothing short of a thriller, fans of both teams churned out a slew of memes and jokes, describing the best moments from the match. Check out some of the best reactions from #RRvsPBKS here:
Punjab in the last over:#RRvsPBKS
— The Average Sport (@theaveragesport) April 12, 2021
Betting babas situation in today's match#RRvPBKS #PunjabKings #RajasthanRoyals
— prashanth reddy (@jpr0999) April 12, 2021
#RRvPBKS #ipl2021
RR fans right now:
— Vɩĸʌsʜ Jʌɗʜʌv (@garreeeeb_memer) April 12, 2021
Chris Morris to #sanju_samson after getting out on last ball
— Nitesh Bainagari (@niteshcasm) April 12, 2021
When you're the most expensive player in the history of IPL and a person on strike denied you a single.😂 #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS
— Sunny Sah (@oye_its_sunny) April 12, 2021
RR RIGHT NOW TO Punjab kings:#RRvPBKS
— Vicky (@Stephan53457462) April 12, 2021
Doesn't matter either RR won or lose the match, but this will be the when #SanjuSamson leave the stadium: #RRvPBKS
— Divya 💫 (@Sparking_gurl) April 13, 2021
#RRvPBKS
KL Rahul hits 91 runs in 50 balls
Meanwhile #SanjuSamson :- pic.twitter.com/2r27yCVPjO
— Nawabi Memer CSK 💛 (@nawabi_memer) April 12, 2021
Two minute of silence fir those who missed today's match #RRvPBKS
— त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) April 12, 2021
Sanju Samson after today's match:#RRvPBKS
— Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) April 12, 2021
First Butler and Now Sanju Samson #RRvPBKS Meredith right now:
— Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) April 12, 2021
Fans watching today's match #RRvPBKS 🔥
— arushi 💛 !!CSK!! 💛 (@arushi_007) April 12, 2021
#RRvPBKS
Every Cricket Lover to #SanjuSamson -: pic.twitter.com/zbp5d8aCfu
— Nitanshu Verma【नि30】 (@newtons_hu) April 12, 2021
Target of 200+ exists… #RRvPBKS
Sanju Baba :-
Sanju Baba :- pic.twitter.com/fAupAJh46i
— sarthyasm.. (@sarthyasm) April 12, 2021
Match summary of #RRvPBKS
— Rajabets (@RajaBets) April 12, 2021
What a Match!!!! #RRvPBKS
Sanju Samson undoubtedly chased it very well!!
IPL lover Now: pic.twitter.com/dtd3Tt2ozp
— Aryan Jain🇮🇳 (@AryanJa88747940) April 12, 2021
Yes. Here's the match summary 😅#RRvPBKS #IPL2021
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 12, 2021
Samson’s breathtaking 63-ball 119 run chase, decorated with 12 boundaries and 7 sixes, made him the first player to score a century on IPL captaincy debut.
Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda, who has promoted up the order ahead of Nicholas Pooran went on a six-hitting spree after scoring 64 runs from 28 deliveries, registering his highest IPL score.
