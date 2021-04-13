‘You have our respect Sanju Samson’: Memes and jokes abound after Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals’ thriller during IPL 2021

While the game was nothing short of a thriller, fans of both teams, churned out a slew of memes and jokes, describing the best moments from the match.

Fans were entertained with some exceptional batting master class as Rajasthan Royals (RR) locked horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fourth match of IPL 2021 on Monday. Sanju Samson-led RR won the toss and opted to field while PBKS posted a massive score of 221 for six wickets in the first innings. Though both teams fought till the end, the Punjab team won the nail-biting match by 4 runs.

While the game was nothing short of a thriller, fans of both teams churned out a slew of memes and jokes, describing the best moments from the match. Check out some of the best reactions from #RRvsPBKS here:

When you’re the most expensive player in the history of IPL and a person on strike denied you a single.😂 #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/beMrrdmJrS — Sunny Sah (@oye_its_sunny) April 12, 2021

Doesn’t matter either RR won or lose the match, but this will be the when #SanjuSamson leave the stadium: #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/6zjfuOSSvt — Divya 💫 (@Sparking_gurl) April 13, 2021

Two minute of silence fir those who missed today’s match #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/dUDD8nNpnJ — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) April 12, 2021

First Butler and Now Sanju Samson #RRvPBKS Meredith right now: pic.twitter.com/yLLZePPurI — Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) April 12, 2021

What a Match!!!! #RRvPBKS

Sanju Samson undoubtedly chased it very well!!

IPL lover Now: pic.twitter.com/dtd3Tt2ozp — Aryan Jain🇮🇳 (@AryanJa88747940) April 12, 2021

Samson’s breathtaking 63-ball 119 run chase, decorated with 12 boundaries and 7 sixes, made him the first player to score a century on IPL captaincy debut.

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda, who has promoted up the order ahead of Nicholas Pooran went on a six-hitting spree after scoring 64 runs from 28 deliveries, registering his highest IPL score.