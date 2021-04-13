scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
‘You have our respect Sanju Samson’: Memes and jokes abound after Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals’ thriller during IPL 2021

Sanju Samson-led RR won the toss and opted to field while Punjab Kings posted a massive score of 221 for six wickets in the first innings. Though both teams fought till the end, the Punjab team won the nail-biting thriller by 4 runs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
April 13, 2021 12:19:10 pm
IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 math, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match reactions, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match memes, Match reactions, Memes, Trending news, RR vs PBKS match memes, RR vs PBKS score RR vs PBKS match, RR vs PBKS Twitter reactions, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 live updates, Indian Express news.While the game was nothing short of a thriller, fans of both teams, churned out a slew of memes and jokes, describing the best moments from the match.

Fans were entertained with some exceptional batting master class as Rajasthan Royals (RR) locked horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fourth match of IPL 2021 on Monday. Sanju Samson-led RR won the toss and opted to field while PBKS posted a massive score of 221 for six wickets in the first innings. Though both teams fought till the end, the Punjab team won the nail-biting match by 4 runs.

While the game was nothing short of a thriller, fans of both teams churned out a slew of memes and jokes, describing the best moments from the match. Check out some of the best reactions from #RRvsPBKS here:

Samson’s breathtaking 63-ball 119 run chase, decorated with 12 boundaries and 7 sixes, made him the first player to score a century on IPL captaincy debut.

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda, who has promoted up the order ahead of Nicholas Pooran went on a six-hitting spree after scoring 64 runs from 28 deliveries, registering his highest IPL score.

