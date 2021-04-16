scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 16, 2021
Latest news

IPL 2021: It’s raining memes as Chris Morris secures victory for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals

Chris Morris' breathtaking 36* off 18 balls took the Rajasthan Royals home. Thanks to his match-winning knock with 4 spectacular sixes, they win by 3 wickets and with 2 balls to spare.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2021 11:40:11 am
IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, chris morris rr vs dc, chris morris, chris morris DC match performance, viral news, sports news, cricket news, indian expressChris Morris' crucial performance in the last two overs, helped RR win their first match this season. (Source: IPL/ Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a spectacular win against Delhi Capitals (DC), thanks to impressive performances by two South African players — David Miller and Chris Morris.

Chasing 148 for their first win in IPL 2021, the Royals were reeling at 42 for five but things changed with Miller scoring a half-century. As the team had already lost key player Ben Stokes owing to an injury in opening game, skipper Sanju Samson said he wasn’t hopeful about their victory. However, Miller’s stunning 62 and Morris producing a breathtaking 36 off 18 balls, sealed the win.

Morris, the costliest IPL player in T20 league’s history, proved he is worth every penny, after being criticised in their opening game. With his innings comprising of 4 massive sixes, he took his team home in a royal style. With 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris finished the game with two balls to spare. Soon, its fans flooded social media sites with memes and jokes, praising him for his efforts.

Earlier Samson won the toss and elected to field first. DC post a modest total of 147/8. The credit goes to Jaydev Unadkat who struck thrice with the new ball in powerplay overs getting the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithivi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 16: Latest News

Advertisement
x