IPL 2021: It’s raining memes as Chris Morris secures victory for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals

Chris Morris' crucial performance in the last two overs, helped RR win their first match this season. (Source: IPL/ Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a spectacular win against Delhi Capitals (DC), thanks to impressive performances by two South African players — David Miller and Chris Morris.

Chasing 148 for their first win in IPL 2021, the Royals were reeling at 42 for five but things changed with Miller scoring a half-century. As the team had already lost key player Ben Stokes owing to an injury in opening game, skipper Sanju Samson said he wasn’t hopeful about their victory. However, Miller’s stunning 62 and Morris producing a breathtaking 36 off 18 balls, sealed the win.

Morris, the costliest IPL player in T20 league’s history, proved he is worth every penny, after being criticised in their opening game. With his innings comprising of 4 massive sixes, he took his team home in a royal style. With 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris finished the game with two balls to spare. Soon, its fans flooded social media sites with memes and jokes, praising him for his efforts.

Earlier Samson won the toss and elected to field first. DC post a modest total of 147/8. The credit goes to Jaydev Unadkat who struck thrice with the new ball in powerplay overs getting the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithivi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane.