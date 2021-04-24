IPL 2021: As KL Rahul and Chris Gayle help PBKS register win against MI, it’s raining memes online

KL Rahul Captain of Punjab Kings and Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings celebrate after winning the match against the Mumbai Indians held at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. (Source: PTI)

After three consecutive losses, Punjab Kings (PBKS) finally tasted victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday. Thanks to great performances by skipper KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, the Punjab side got an easy win by nine wickets. Soon, social media was abuzz with memes, with fans celebrating PBKS’ “unexpected” victory and slamming MI for their poor performance.

Winning the toss at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Rahul opted to bowl. Batting first, MI got off to a rocky start losing early wickets and failing to build a steady partnership to put up a big score for the chase. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock lost his wicket in the second over to Deepak Hooda. Ishan Kishan walked in to bat at number three, but was sent back in the seventh over. However, thanks to skipper Rohit Sharma’s 63 runs off 52 deliveries, along with Suryakumar Yadav’s crucial 33 runs, MI managed to set a total of 131 in 20 overs.

Chasing 132 runs, the Punjab team showed confidence as captain Rahul and Mayank Agarwal together dominated against MI bowlers. Although Rahul Chahar tried to create pressure by dismissing Agarwal in the eighth over after scoring just 25 runs, the Mumbai team couldn’t shake PBKS to secure a win.

Coming in at number three, Gayle enthralled viewers with some classic shots scoring 43 off 35 to help them register their second win in the tournament. With this, while MI stands in fourth position in the IPL points table, PBKS is now at fifth.

From Rohit Sharma being dubbed as a “lone fighter” to fans expressing disappointment in the pitch condition, here’s what got everyone talking online.

