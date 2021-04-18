IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians fans rejoice with memes after Jonny Bairstow’s hit-wicket dismissal

April 18, 2021 1:29:16 pm
As people across the country are grappling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the ongoing Indian Premier League has brought much-needed respite to many. While the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai left the supporters of the former disappointed, it was Jonny Bairstow’s wicket that caught the attention of many.
Scoring 43 runs off 22 balls, Bairstow’s game looked promising while chasing a 151-run target against Mumbai Indians. However, the English cricketer’s hit-wicket brought his innings to an unfortunate end. Bairstow, who scored 3 boundaries and 4 maximums, hit his own stumps while trying to hit a ramp shot. Bairstow’s run-out adversely affected the game, leading to SRH’s defeat.
While Mumbai Indians fans rejoiced but many thanked Bairstow with hilarious memes and jokes for crashing the base of his own stumps that made the win easier for the competing team. Here, take a look:
