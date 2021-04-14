IPL 2021: As MI pull off win from jaws of defeat against KKR, netizens react with memes

KKR fans were highly disappointed as an almost winning match slipped from their hands in the end.

In an epic thriller last night at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs, completing a rousing comeback from a seemingly hopeless position. The unexpected twist left cricket fans in a frenzy online, and of course it sparked some hilarious memes summing the match.

Although it looked like KKR was set up for an easy win, with Andre Russell picking up his career-best IPL figures of 5/15 and restricting MI to 152, it managed to score only 20 runs in the last five overs.

It was Rahul Chahar who brought MI back into the game as he picked the crucial wicket of Nitish Rana in the 15th over.

From Andre Russel’s performance to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and, of course, how the match changed in last five overs became subject of memes online.

Check out some of the funniest memes summing the match here:

#KKRvsMI

Batting Performance of MI 1 to 10 over in Last 5 over pic.twitter.com/z0j5BNPGW3 — Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@therdmeme) April 13, 2021

#MIvsKKR

Aftet watching KKR performance

Everyone to KKR pic.twitter.com/Qd7DWfi2es — SAHIL (@o_sahil03) April 13, 2021

31 needed of 30 balls, still manages to win by 10 runs~#KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/LOFIbdoonh — Aalok (@Chuckle_Some2) April 13, 2021

KKR’s embarrassing collapse at the end from what looked like an easy win drew criticism from all quarters, and even forced the team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to apologise to the fans.