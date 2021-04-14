scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
IPL 2021: As MI pull off win from jaws of defeat against KKR, netizens react with memes

Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on the right track, with fans hopeful of win till the 15th over, however, in the remaining five could only manage 20 runs as they fell short giving defending champions their first win.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 12:09:17 pm
kolkata knight riders, mumbai indians, kkr vs mi, rohit sharma, andre russell, kkr vs mi last 5 overs, ipl 2021 memes, sports news, cricket news, indian expressKKR fans were highly disappointed as an almost winning match slipped from their hands in the end.

In an epic thriller last night at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs, completing a rousing comeback from a seemingly hopeless position. The unexpected twist left cricket fans in a frenzy online, and of course it sparked some hilarious memes summing the match.

Although it looked like KKR was set up for an easy win, with Andre Russell picking up his career-best IPL figures of 5/15 and restricting MI to 152, it managed to score only 20 runs in the last five overs.

It was Rahul Chahar who brought MI back into the game as he picked the crucial wicket of Nitish Rana in the 15th over.

From Andre Russel’s performance to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and, of course, how the match changed in last five overs became subject of memes online.

Check out some of the funniest memes summing the match here:

KKR’s embarrassing collapse at the end from what looked like an easy win drew criticism from all quarters, and even forced the team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to apologise to the fans.

