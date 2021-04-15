scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Latest news

IPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunriser’s Hyderabad

Twitter was flooded with memes, jokes and congratulatory messages as RCB became the first team to win two matches, on a trot, in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 15, 2021 11:37:15 am
IPL 2021, SHR vs RCB, SHR vs RCB match reactions, SHR vs RCB Twitter reactions, Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match memes, SHR vs RCB match memes, SHR vs RCB IPL 2021, Trending news, Sports news, cricket news, IPL news, Indian Express news, Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers HyderabadHyderabad team, who won the toss, sent RCB to bat, where they posted a total of 149 in 20 overs. Despite a low score, SRH’s rapid wicket losses did not help them get over the line as their run chase came to an end at 149/9.

Netizens cheered with memes and jokes online as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Sunriser’s Hyderabad (SRH) by six runs, reaching the top of the table points after the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday, April 14.

The Hyderabad team, which won the toss, sent RCB to bat, and the latter posted a total of 149 runs in 20 overs. Despite the low score, SRH lost wickets rapidly in the second innings and failed to cross the finish line as their chase came to an end at 143/9.

Twitter was flooded with memes, jokes and congratulatory messages as RCB became the first team to win two matches, on a trot, in the 14th edition of the IPL.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

SRH fans also took to the microblogging site to express their disappointment with the team’s sub-par performance. Take a look at some of the best reactions from SHR vs RCB here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement
x