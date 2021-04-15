IPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunriser’s Hyderabad

Hyderabad team, who won the toss, sent RCB to bat, where they posted a total of 149 in 20 overs. Despite a low score, SRH’s rapid wicket losses did not help them get over the line as their run chase came to an end at 149/9.

Netizens cheered with memes and jokes online as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Sunriser’s Hyderabad (SRH) by six runs, reaching the top of the table points after the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday, April 14.

The Hyderabad team, which won the toss, sent RCB to bat, and the latter posted a total of 149 runs in 20 overs. Despite the low score, SRH lost wickets rapidly in the second innings and failed to cross the finish line as their chase came to an end at 143/9.

Twitter was flooded with memes, jokes and congratulatory messages as RCB became the first team to win two matches, on a trot, in the 14th edition of the IPL.

SRH fans also took to the microblogging site to express their disappointment with the team’s sub-par performance. Take a look at some of the best reactions from SHR vs RCB here:

