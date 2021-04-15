IPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunriser’s Hyderabad

April 15, 2021 11:37:15 am
Netizens cheered with memes and jokes online as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Sunriser’s Hyderabad (SRH) by six runs, reaching the top of the table points after the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday, April 14.
The Hyderabad team, which won the toss, sent RCB to bat, and the latter posted a total of 149 runs in 20 overs. Despite the low score, SRH lost wickets rapidly in the second innings and failed to cross the finish line as their chase came to an end at 143/9.
Twitter was flooded with memes, jokes and congratulatory messages as RCB became the first team to win two matches, on a trot, in the 14th edition of the IPL.
SRH fans also took to the microblogging site to express their disappointment with the team’s sub-par performance. Take a look at some of the best reactions from SHR vs RCB here:
Punjab fans after seeing Maxwell innings : pic.twitter.com/sd9XyRaX3E
— शुभम यदुवंशी (@oye__memer) April 14, 2021
RCB Fans right now to other fans#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/ilCRnXvgUb
— Mr P. (@BadshahPrakash) April 14, 2021
#SRHvRCB
Srh Fans after today’s match pic.twitter.com/8inOj0BCKB
— Jatin🇮🇳 (@sarcastic_jatin) April 14, 2021
Me to rcb fans :-#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/e6xs5AOp5O
— Faiz Ahmad🙌🐼✨!! (@iitxRaksHaS) April 14, 2021
SRH after watching KKR’s performance #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/5HonpJpNwY
— bk. (@NotBobbey) April 14, 2021
#SRHvRCB
No caption needed pic.twitter.com/AbArAth0GQ
— SAHIL (@o_sahil03) April 14, 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 6 runs#RCB #SRHvRCB
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/snIoPYLuSn
— 𝕊𝕋ℝ 𝕍𝕀ℝ𝔸𝕋 ᴿᶜᴮ (@STRmyGOD_) April 14, 2021
#SRHvRCB#RCB fans right now #JathiRatnalu @NaveenPolishety pic.twitter.com/aiprDszJdF
— RBRMOVIE (@RepaleRohan) April 14, 2021
Kane Williamson to SRH team managment #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/QWAsuqqFqK
— Anshuman🇮🇳 (@AlfaTango0) April 14, 2021
#SRHvRCB
Every RCB fan rn : pic.twitter.com/O5qSHXuC36
— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) April 14, 2021
Meanwhile David Warner to Manish Pandey. After seeing 2 consecutive Test match innings.
#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/6jskhvvUbE
— akash_1499 (@APatalbansi) April 14, 2021
*people thinking RCB will lose*
IPL scriptwriter: #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/HvNgKiuhwd
— Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) April 14, 2021
Finding talent in Vijay Shankar.#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/e8052XzSUO
— Aman ✯ (@AmanAsimSquad) April 14, 2021
#SRHvRCB
SRH fans seeing Manish
Pandey’s inning pic.twitter.com/kZOAC7HrnS
— Vɩĸʌsʜ Jʌɗʜʌv (@garreeeeb_memer) April 14, 2021
#SRHvRCB
KL rahul after watching #Maxwell Innings: pic.twitter.com/mRHKVZNDyk
— Nishant Sharma (RCB❤️) (@srcsmic_enginer) April 14, 2021
#SRHvRCB
RCB won the Match
Le Rcbians :- pic.twitter.com/z5Gh8sHRpq
— Avantika || RCB❤️ || (@ItsNandewar) April 14, 2021
Virat Kohli Taking class,
How to defend with last 3 overs bowled by bowlers like Harshal, Siraj..
Both were trolled as Dinda academy bowlers! 😌#SRHvRCB #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/oCmrXPPdjL
— V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) April 14, 2021
#SRHvRCB
Same Energy..😂💪 pic.twitter.com/UmyUyvZ8oz
— Pranay 🇮🇳 (@Pun_nay) April 14, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-