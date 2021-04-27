IPL 2021: As KKR finally wins second match defeating PBKS, it’s raining memes online

After a string of embarrassing defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally tasted victory, only for the second time in the ongoing IPL 2021, by defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday in Ahmedabad. The KKR also managed to move up on the points table after the five-wicket win. And at the helm of it all was Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan.

Winning the toss earlier in the day, Morgan decided to bowl first, and out Punjab batsmen under pressure from the start. PBKS captain KL Rahul departed to the pavilion after scoring 19 runs off 20 deliveries. While fans pinned their hopes on charismatic Chris Gayle, he left them heartbroken after scoring a duck. Although Mayank Agarwal tried to build partnerships, he fell for 31. Thanks to some big hitting in the final overs by Chris Jordan, who was playing his first match of the tournament, PBKS could put 123 on the board.

Chasing a low target of 124, the Knights suffered some severe setbacks right at the beginning of their innings at Narendra Modi stadium. Losing not one but three wickets with just 17 runs on board, the KKR’s chances looked quite bleak. However, Morgan came to his team’s rescue as he played a responsible knock of 47 runs off 40 balls to take his team over the winning line, with support from Rahul Tripathi who scored 41 runs.

Although the game lacked spark and excitement, KKR fans were happy to finally end their losing strike and soon the memes took over social media.

With this victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders have attained fifth position in the IPL 2021 standings. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings slipped to sixth place on the points table.