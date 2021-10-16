IPL 2021 Final: Commentators’ vibrant ethnic wear sparks colourful memes online

After providing months of joy and excitement to fans amid the pandemic, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 came to an end on Friday with Chennai Super Kings emerging as champions. And it wasn’t just the players from the yellow brigade who dominated social media but also the commentators at the event who stole the show thanks to their outfits, triggering a meme-fest online.

As the IPL Finale in the UAE coincided with Dusherra or Vijay Dashami, all the commentators were seen donning colourful ethic wears. Wearing kurta-pajamas, their look reminded desi people scenes at Indian weddings and festivals, leading to many jokes and memes across social media platforms.

While a picture of Sunil Gavasker and Matthew Hayden reminded some of audience sitting at a satsang or a performance of a Carnatic music festival, a photo of all the commentators posing for a shot got compared to men going to office on festive days wearing traditional outfits.

Check out some of the hilarious memes here:

shaadi ke baad kharche ka hisaab lagaate dulhe ke pitaji aur chacha ji pic.twitter.com/XzFni5vVwi — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 15, 2021

ladkiwale baarat ka intezaar karte hue. pic.twitter.com/XjAHkrSlx9 — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) October 15, 2021

Subah subah dulhan ki vidaai ke baad naashte ka intezaar karte hue fufaji aur mausaji pic.twitter.com/WLPVLV3uLU — Tiilooo 2.0 (@KasamCinemaaki) October 15, 2021

Sunil Gavaskar and Mathew Hayden in #IPLFinal satsangpic.twitter.com/HuvlJMTDvA — Janardhanan S🇮🇳 (@MadCapProf) October 15, 2021

Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar look like they are watching Sanjay Subramaniam at Music Academy for Carnatic music season. #IPLFinal #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/HmN5p5Klc2 — Sai K (@AkriPasta) October 15, 2021

Sunil Gavaskar looks like he invited his diverse mates to his mendhi and told them all to rock up in shalwarni 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EZrjI1BjcB — Haroon🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@hirshad__) October 15, 2021

Traditional day at TCS pic.twitter.com/hcdKKYRNzn — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) October 15, 2021

Me and my cousins ready to dance in bharaat. pic.twitter.com/NbWpaxf4PH — Vansh (@vanshtaneja22) October 15, 2021

MS Dhoni led Chennai team defeated Kolkata Knight Rider by 27 runs in Dubai to lift their fourth trophy.