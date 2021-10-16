IPL 2021 Final: Commentators’ vibrant ethnic wear sparks colourful memes online

Updated: October 16, 2021 1:14:11 pm
After providing months of joy and excitement to fans amid the pandemic, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 came to an end on Friday with Chennai Super Kings emerging as champions. And it wasn’t just the players from the yellow brigade who dominated social media but also the commentators at the event who stole the show thanks to their outfits, triggering a meme-fest online.
As the IPL Finale in the UAE coincided with Dusherra or Vijay Dashami, all the commentators were seen donning colourful ethic wears. Wearing kurta-pajamas, their look reminded desi people scenes at Indian weddings and festivals, leading to many jokes and memes across social media platforms.
While a picture of Sunil Gavasker and Matthew Hayden reminded some of audience sitting at a satsang or a performance of a Carnatic music festival, a photo of all the commentators posing for a shot got compared to men going to office on festive days wearing traditional outfits.
Check out some of the hilarious memes here:
Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan 😁#IPLFinal #IPL2021 #Yellove #CSK #MSDhoni #sunilgavaskar pic.twitter.com/e1xVQbZPHf
— Spiderman🕸️ (@Cricket_Adorer) October 15, 2021
shaadi ke baad kharche ka hisaab lagaate dulhe ke pitaji aur chacha ji pic.twitter.com/XzFni5vVwi
— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 15, 2021
ladkiwale baarat ka intezaar karte hue. pic.twitter.com/XjAHkrSlx9
— Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) October 15, 2021
Subah subah dulhan ki vidaai ke baad naashte ka intezaar karte hue fufaji aur mausaji pic.twitter.com/WLPVLV3uLU
— Tiilooo 2.0 (@KasamCinemaaki) October 15, 2021
Sunil Gavaskar and Mathew Hayden in #IPLFinal satsangpic.twitter.com/HuvlJMTDvA
— Janardhanan S🇮🇳 (@MadCapProf) October 15, 2021
Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar look like they are watching Sanjay Subramaniam at Music Academy for Carnatic music season. #IPLFinal #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/HmN5p5Klc2
— Sai K (@AkriPasta) October 15, 2021
Sunil Gavaskar looks like he invited his diverse mates to his mendhi and told them all to rock up in shalwarni 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EZrjI1BjcB
— Haroon🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@hirshad__) October 15, 2021
Traditional day at TCS pic.twitter.com/hcdKKYRNzn
— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) October 15, 2021
Me and my cousins ready to dance in bharaat. pic.twitter.com/NbWpaxf4PH
— Vansh (@vanshtaneja22) October 15, 2021
IPL x Manyavar collection #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/gJ9G8zkhbv
— Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) October 15, 2021
Tauji and Mamaji at every Indian function. #CSKvKKR #IPLFinal https://t.co/Ho5OPMPvQK
— Ashish Shetty (@shettybola) October 15, 2021
MS Dhoni led Chennai team defeated Kolkata Knight Rider by 27 runs in Dubai to lift their fourth trophy.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
