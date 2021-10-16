scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 16, 2021
IPL 2021 Final: Commentators’ vibrant ethnic wear sparks colourful memes online

Commentators for IPL 2021 ditched usual suits and ties for traditional Indian ethnic wear for the final game as it coincided with Dusherra celebrations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 16, 2021 1:14:11 pm
Commentators’ colourful Kurta-Pajamas at the IPL final in Dubai triggered hilarious meme-fest on Twitter.

After providing months of joy and excitement to fans amid the pandemic, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 came to an end on Friday with Chennai Super Kings emerging as champions. And it wasn’t just the players from the yellow brigade who dominated social media but also the commentators at the event who stole the show thanks to their outfits, triggering a meme-fest online.

As the IPL Finale in the UAE coincided with Dusherra or Vijay Dashami, all the commentators were seen donning colourful ethic wears. Wearing kurta-pajamas, their look reminded desi people scenes at Indian weddings and festivals, leading to many jokes and memes across social media platforms.

While a picture of Sunil Gavasker and Matthew Hayden reminded some of audience sitting at a satsang or a performance of a Carnatic music festival, a photo of all the commentators posing for a shot got compared to men going to office on festive days wearing traditional outfits.

Check out some of the hilarious memes here:

MS Dhoni led Chennai team defeated Kolkata Knight Rider by 27 runs in Dubai to lift their fourth trophy.

