IPL 2021: Twitter praises Prithvi Shaw as he guides Delhi to 7-wicket victory over Kolkata

The capital chased down the score of 155, with much ease as Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a stellar partnership of 132 runs. Rishabh Pant and his team reached the target with 21 balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals got back into their winning ways after sealing a comfortable 7-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on Thursday night, all thanks to Prithvi Shaw and his hitting spree.

In match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), KKR was sent to bat first, with Shubman Gill giving his best, scoring 43 runs off 38 deliveries. However, other top-order batsmen failed to perform and the team managed a score of 154 runs after 20 overs.

Eyeing their fifth win of the season, DC got off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw hitting six boundaries in the first over.

Fans of DC took to Twitter to celebrate the team’s victory. Many others also showered words of appreciation for Shaw, who held a batting master class. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

