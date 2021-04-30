scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 30, 2021
Most read

IPL 2021: Twitter praises Prithvi Shaw as he guides Delhi to 7-wicket victory over Kolkata

KKR was sent to bat first, with Shubman Gill giving his best, scoring 43 runs off 38 deliveries. However, other top-order batsmen failed to perform, only managing to come up with a score of 154.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2021 11:42:07 am
IPL, IPL 2021, DCvKKR, DCvKKR match DCvKKR match memes, DCvKKR match twitter reactions, DCvKKR score, DCvKKR match summary, IPL 2021 match, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 match live updates, IPL 2021 match summary, Trending news, Cricket news, Sports news, Indian Express news.The capital chased down the score of 155, with much ease as Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a stellar partnership of 132 runs. Rishabh Pant and his team reached the target with 21 balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals got back into their winning ways after sealing a comfortable 7-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on Thursday night, all thanks to Prithvi Shaw and his hitting spree.

In match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), KKR was sent to bat first, with Shubman Gill giving his best, scoring 43 runs off 38 deliveries. However, other top-order batsmen failed to perform and the team managed a score of 154 runs after 20 overs.

Eyeing their fifth win of the season, DC got off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw hitting six boundaries in the first over.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The capital chased down a score of 155 with much ease as Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a stellar partnership of 132 runs. Rishabh Pant and his team reached the target with 21 balls to spare.

Fans of DC took to Twitter to celebrate the team’s victory. Many others also showered words of appreciation for Shaw, who held a batting master class. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement
x