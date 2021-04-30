IPL 2021: Twitter praises Prithvi Shaw as he guides Delhi to 7-wicket victory over Kolkata

April 30, 2021 11:42:07 am
Delhi Capitals got back into their winning ways after sealing a comfortable 7-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on Thursday night, all thanks to Prithvi Shaw and his hitting spree.
In match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), KKR was sent to bat first, with Shubman Gill giving his best, scoring 43 runs off 38 deliveries. However, other top-order batsmen failed to perform and the team managed a score of 154 runs after 20 overs.
Eyeing their fifth win of the season, DC got off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw hitting six boundaries in the first over.
The capital chased down a score of 155 with much ease as Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a stellar partnership of 132 runs. Rishabh Pant and his team reached the target with 21 balls to spare.
Fans of DC took to Twitter to celebrate the team’s victory. Many others also showered words of appreciation for Shaw, who held a batting master class. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Me watching KKR’s matches:#DCvKKR Narine pic.twitter.com/zUqQSuyAKM
— Meme xD (@Meme__xD) April 29, 2021
Shaw after hitting 444444 in first over #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/UWGPpmWIK7
— Harsh Yadavade (@Emharshhh) April 29, 2021
Kkr fans after Shaw’s 6 fours: pic.twitter.com/ZbcdAtTWHk
— Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) April 29, 2021
#DCvKKR
After hitting 6 fours in one over
Shaw : pic.twitter.com/wtjzChKTyZ
— 𝐒𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐊𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫™ 2 (@Sovan_2001) April 29, 2021
KKR Bowlers to prithvi shaw:- #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/Dr8CVKjq5D
— Prashant Kotnala (@KotnalaPrashant) April 29, 2021
KKR Bowlers after Shaw & Dhawan partnership#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/XYTZs0UgLk
— MBA Manush (@MBA_Manush) April 29, 2021
#DCvKKR
Prithvi shaw about dot balls and six:- pic.twitter.com/P8Ce6z8QzB
— Shubham (@sj_shubz_msdian) April 29, 2021
#DCvKKR
KKR bowlers to Dhawan and Prithvi shaw : pic.twitter.com/rI9zCILM9k
— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) April 29, 2021
Akkians To SRKians After #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/quYBnrtrta
— Khiladi Paul #RCB 🎭 (@_Akkian_paul) April 29, 2021
Delhi capitals & their team management right now:#DCvKKR #DCvsKKR pic.twitter.com/dckbHzZBpa
— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) April 29, 2021
Prithvi Shaw hits 6 fours in an over, Meanwhile Shivam Mavi to Prithvi Shaw:#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/7xszgY3O8U
— Vicky (@Stephan53457462) April 29, 2021
#DCvKKR
KKR Fans to Aakash Chopra: pic.twitter.com/xJcDsDwcvh
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 29, 2021
-
