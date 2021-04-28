IPL 2021: Fans celebrate with memes as Royal Challengers win against Delhi Capitals by a single run

While RCB fans celebrated the victory, many lauded Pant and Hetmyer performance in the match.

Fans celebrated with memes and jokes as Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a one-run win over Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sent out to bat first, RCB managed to put up a score of 171/5, all thanks to AB de Villiers smashing 42-ball 75. Despite losing Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal quite early in the game, Rajat Patidar and Glen Maxwell made significant contributions to the score.

Chasing 172, DC had a disappointing start, losing Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, and Prithvi Shaw within 7.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer’s 53 runs off 25 and Rishabh Pant’s 58* off 48 did give hope for the Capitals, but they fell short by one run.

Many took to the microblogging site, reacting to the match, which was nothing short of a high-quality thriller. While RCB fans celebrated the victory, many lauded Pant and Hetmyer performance in the match.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Siraj after defending 14 runs in last over:- #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/gkdMHQqEGL — meme wala bapu (@memewalabapu) April 27, 2021

Old RCB fans watching RCB playing today #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/tyhfcdHguh — Mayur (@the_humourholic) April 27, 2021

Other teams after seeing #RCB at the top of the table AGAIN!!#DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/iMiLeP79tW — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) April 27, 2021