IPL 2021: Fans celebrate with memes as Royal Challengers win against Delhi Capitals by a single run

Fans celebrated with memes and jokes as Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a one-run win over Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Sent out to bat first, RCB managed to put up a score of 171/5, all thanks to AB de Villiers smashing 42-ball 75. Despite losing Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal quite early in the game, Rajat Patidar and Glen Maxwell made significant contributions to the score.
Chasing 172, DC had a disappointing start, losing Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, and Prithvi Shaw within 7.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer’s 53 runs off 25 and Rishabh Pant’s 58* off 48 did give hope for the Capitals, but they fell short by one run.
Many took to the microblogging site, reacting to the match, which was nothing short of a high-quality thriller. While RCB fans celebrated the victory, many lauded Pant and Hetmyer performance in the match.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Siraj after defending 14 runs in last over:- #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/gkdMHQqEGL
— meme wala bapu (@memewalabapu) April 27, 2021
ABD Villiers to RCB :#RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/hY28ULjcj7
— HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) April 27, 2021
After watching today’s #RCBvsDC match…
Heaters be like: pic.twitter.com/cO70jiItdo
— Umang Patel (@HiraniUmang) April 27, 2021
#RCBvsDC
Me to RCB trollers pic.twitter.com/LLE23SsbU2
— Nidhi Sharma (@itznidhi_sharma) April 27, 2021
And the party begins @Vritika385 pic.twitter.com/Nz8tXRCLhO
— All in One 🇮🇳 (@mayankm94847123) April 27, 2021
Old RCB fans watching RCB playing today #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/tyhfcdHguh
— Mayur (@the_humourholic) April 27, 2021
RCB WON THE MATCH BY 1 RUN 😎✅
#RCBvsDC #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/N0RSu437bn
— Aithey_enti (@Aitheyenti2) April 27, 2021
#RCBvsDC#AbdeVilliers
Forever and always pic.twitter.com/Cndk4KbzYO
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 27, 2021
#RCBvsDC
*RCB won the match*
Haters right now- pic.twitter.com/4COynSs03l
— Nidhi Sharma (@itznidhi_sharma) April 27, 2021
RCB in IPL 2021, five wins in 6 matches:
RCB fans right now🕺🕺#DCvRCB #DC #RCB #IPL #IPL2021 #CricTracker pic.twitter.com/xdS7v8YI9d
— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) April 27, 2021
Other teams after seeing #RCB at the top of the table AGAIN!!#DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/iMiLeP79tW
— V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) April 27, 2021
With the win, RCB is once again at the top of the point table, while DC is in third place.
