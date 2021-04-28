scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
IPL 2021: Fans celebrate with memes as Royal Challengers win against Delhi Capitals by a single run

Sent to bat first, RCB managed to put up a score of 171/5, all thanks to AB de Villiers smashing 42-ball 75.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2021 10:31:17 am
IPL, IPL 2021, PL 2021 match reactions, PL 2021 twitter memes, PL 2021, DC vs RCB, DC vs RCB match reactions, DC vs RCB memes, DC vs RCB match summary, DC vs RCB score, DC vs RCB live updates, Cricket news, Cricket memes, Sports news, Indian Express newsWhile RCB fans celebrated the victory, many lauded Pant and Hetmyer performance in the match.

Fans celebrated with memes and jokes as Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a one-run win over Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sent out to bat first, RCB managed to put up a score of 171/5, all thanks to AB de Villiers smashing 42-ball 75. Despite losing Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal quite early in the game, Rajat Patidar and Glen Maxwell made significant contributions to the score.

Chasing 172, DC had a disappointing start, losing Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, and Prithvi Shaw within 7.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer’s 53 runs off 25 and Rishabh Pant’s 58* off 48 did give hope for the Capitals, but they fell short by one run.

Many took to the microblogging site, reacting to the match, which was nothing short of a high-quality thriller. While RCB fans celebrated the victory, many lauded Pant and Hetmyer performance in the match.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

With the win, RCB is once again at the top of the point table, while DC is in third place.

