The kings are back’: Netizens celebrate as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18

Taking to Twitter, CSK fans celebrated the team’s win with memes and jokes. Several KKR fans also took to the microblogging site, expressing disappointment over the team’s defeat.

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a high-scoring IPL game and fans took to Twitter celebrating the win with memes and jokes.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent the Super Kings to bat. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a stellar opening stand, adding155 to the scoreboard. While Gaikwad managed 64 runs, Plessis remained unbeaten, scoring a massive 95 runs off 60 deliveries, helping his team to a total of 220/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 221, KKR struggled from the beginning as Deepak Chahar’s four-wicket haul restricted them to 31/4 in just five overs. Though Pat Cummins kept KKR in the chase scoring an unbeaten 66, he eventually ran out of partners in the end.

Take a look at some of the best reactions from the match here:

Great comeback of csk 🦁💛 what a thrill match 💥😩#CSK won 19 runs 💛#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/N04DuR8ZYq — VIGNESH (@Akvicky_2) April 21, 2021

#CSKvsKKR

KKR lower order Batsman to Top order Batsman : pic.twitter.com/RdnCkzZjGa — Foko (@whyfokowhy) April 21, 2021

#CSKvsKKR MI fans watching CSK on top of the table :- pic.twitter.com/COyjSRS13f — A$शोक 🇮🇳 (@Ashok_blue_b) April 21, 2021

CSK Fans after watching batting against KKR #cskvskkr pic.twitter.com/K3fIxZpwos — RaaONE (@the_ra_1) April 21, 2021

Messive six 🔥 😍 #CSKvsKKR Dhoni fans Right now pic.twitter.com/OghKlT8M8L — NO OFFENCE (@Nooffence_7) April 21, 2021

#CSKvsKKR

Whenever a youngster play good for the team MS Dhoni – pic.twitter.com/GTeBNgKtsc — A$शोक 🇮🇳 (@Ashok_blue_b) April 21, 2021