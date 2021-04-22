The kings are back’: Netizens celebrate as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18

Updated: April 22, 2021 11:03:17 am
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a high-scoring IPL game and fans took to Twitter celebrating the win with memes and jokes.
KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent the Super Kings to bat. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a stellar opening stand, adding155 to the scoreboard. While Gaikwad managed 64 runs, Plessis remained unbeaten, scoring a massive 95 runs off 60 deliveries, helping his team to a total of 220/3 in 20 overs.
Chasing 221, KKR struggled from the beginning as Deepak Chahar’s four-wicket haul restricted them to 31/4 in just five overs. Though Pat Cummins kept KKR in the chase scoring an unbeaten 66, he eventually ran out of partners in the end.
Taking to Twitter, CSK fans celebrated the team’s win with memes and jokes. Several KKR fans also took to the microblogging site, expressing disappointment over the team’s defeat.
Take a look at some of the best reactions from the match here:
Today’s Match : #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/PxgfTlh1YK
— Savage 2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) April 21, 2021
CSK fans after seeing today’s batting* pic.twitter.com/MFUanVvCbn
— A$शोक 🇮🇳 (@Ashok_blue_b) April 21, 2021
#CSKvsKKR
KKR fans While watching match pic.twitter.com/5PA2HqERLd
— DEFINITE (@SastaSrcasam) April 21, 2021
Great comeback of csk 🦁💛 what a thrill match 💥😩#CSK won 19 runs 💛#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/N04DuR8ZYq
— VIGNESH (@Akvicky_2) April 21, 2021
#CSKvsKKR
Csk to MI fans: pic.twitter.com/ZUiGnAxyIv
— Prasad Remje (@munna_30_) April 21, 2021
#CSKvsKKR
KKR lower order Batsman to Top order Batsman : pic.twitter.com/RdnCkzZjGa
— Foko (@whyfokowhy) April 21, 2021
MI fans watching CSK on top of the table :- pic.twitter.com/COyjSRS13f
— A$शोक 🇮🇳 (@Ashok_blue_b) April 21, 2021
CSK Fans after watching batting against KKR #cskvskkr pic.twitter.com/K3fIxZpwos
— RaaONE (@the_ra_1) April 21, 2021
Messive six 🔥 😍 #CSKvsKKR
Dhoni fans Right now pic.twitter.com/OghKlT8M8L
— NO OFFENCE (@Nooffence_7) April 21, 2021
#CSKvsKKR
Whenever a youngster play good for the team
MS Dhoni – pic.twitter.com/GTeBNgKtsc
— A$शोक 🇮🇳 (@Ashok_blue_b) April 21, 2021
Kings are on top🦁🦁#CSK @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/6wvLt1rFk6
— Vamsy Creazioni (@thorhemsworthfn) April 21, 2021
CSK Roaring to Table Top with Belly full of Net run rate 🔥🔥🔥 #CSKvsKKR #CSK pic.twitter.com/yIGMv92Rch
— Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 21, 2021
Dhoni hits SIX!
Now it doesn’t matter #CSK wins or loses.#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/QZ3RkHp4r1
— Prateek (@i9rateek) April 21, 202https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-