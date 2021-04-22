scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 22, 2021
The kings are back’: Netizens celebrate as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18

Chasing 221, KKR struggled from the beginning as Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul restricted them to 31/4 in just five overs. Though Pat Cummins with his 66 not out kept KKR in the chase, he eventually ran out of partners in the end and losing the match, 18 runs short.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 22, 2021 11:03:17 am
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a high-scoring IPL game and fans took to Twitter celebrating the win with memes and jokes.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent the Super Kings to bat. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a stellar opening stand, adding155 to the scoreboard. While Gaikwad managed 64 runs, Plessis remained unbeaten, scoring a massive 95 runs off 60 deliveries, helping his team to a total of 220/3 in 20 overs.

Taking to Twitter, CSK fans celebrated the team’s win with memes and jokes. Several KKR fans also took to the microblogging site, expressing disappointment over the team’s defeat.

Take a look at some of the best reactions from the match here:

