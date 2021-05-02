IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard’s smashing performance helps MI win against CSK and it’s raining memes online

Mumbai Indian's Kieron Pollard stole the show with his spectacular performance both with the bat and ball. (Source: Mipaltan/ Twitter)

As IPL 2021 continues, viewers sitting home witnessed a thrilling match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, and at the centre of it all was Kieron Pollard. The MI all-rounder enthralled fans both with his bowling and batting skills, ensuring the team’s victory by four wickets. Naturally, his spectacular performance earned plaudits online along with a plethora of memes.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited MS Dhoni’s team to bat first. Although Trent Boult got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad early, CSK fans pinned high hopes as Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali had a magnificent 108-run partnership. However, coming to MI’s rescue with the ball was Pollard who created hurdles for CSK as he took two crucial wickets of Suresh Raina and Faf in quick succession. Luckily, Ambati Rayudu held the reins with a special knock of 72 runs off just 27 balls to guide Chennai to 218/4 in their 20 overs.

When it came to chase, MI fans were excited to see how openers Sharma and Quinton de Kock faired. Although they got off to a good start, they also ended up losing three wickets early, with 81 on the scoreboard. But just when things looked bleak, Pollard came to the crease and blasted 87* off 34 deliveries including six boundaries and eight 6s. With the Pandya brothers, Pollard stole victory from CSK on the very last ball of the game, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Soon, memes took over with fans praising Pollard and Rayudu for their stunning performance.

Csk fans thought they will win the match easily

#CSKvsMI Ambati Rayudu after breaking MI's refrigerator with a six 😂 pic.twitter.com/FCCXW8lgGk — Rahul (@iamRahul66) May 1, 2021

Mumbai Indians registered their fourth win of the season as they stopped Chennai Super Kings from extending their five-match winning streak on Saturday.