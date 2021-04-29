Its raining memes and jokes as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

This was CSK’s fifth win on the trot and the team leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore to take the top place in the standings.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a spectacular win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 28.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Sunrises had half-centuries from Manish Pandey and skipper Warner along with a cameo from Kane Williamson to ensure a score of 171/3 after 20 overs.

CSK chasing, openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s partnership built a strong partnership of 129 runs. Though SRH’s Rashid Khan dismissed Ruturaj, Moeen Ali and du Plessis in quick succession, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina took CSK home.

This was CSK’s fifth win on the trot and the team leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore to take the top place in the standings. The Hyderabad team is currently at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table after losing their fifth match of the season.

As many took to the microblogging site, reacting to the match, take a look at some of the best ones from the fixture here:

#CSKvSRH

Csk haters in every match of csk 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nd0mvtClI9 — Yuvraj Pratap Rao // DM FOR COVID RESOURCES (@yuvrajuv444) April 28, 2021

CSK is back on top in the points table with 5 consecutive wins. Tight slap on the faces of intellectuals & haters who were not counting CSK in their top 4. & once again this team players are showing that age is just a number. Tag all haters under this tweet and enjoy.🥳#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/YjophGTGqk — MS (@EngineerMs_16) April 28, 2021

CSK to RCB after coming back at the Top of the table #CSKvSRH #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/3bVqWtc7FL — 🥳 JETHA LAL 🥳 (@_babuchak_1) April 28, 2021

CSK on a 5 match winning streak. Next game MI-CSK 👍 its time… #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/JaLrunT8EM — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) April 28, 2021