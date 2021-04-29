scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Most read

Its raining memes and jokes as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Sunrises had half-centuries from Manish Pandey and skipper Warner along with a cameo from Kane Williamson to ensure a score of 171/3 after 20 overs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2021 12:07:15 pm
IPL, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 Twitter reactions, IPL 2021 match memes, IPL 2021 match summary, IPL 2021 match live updates, IPL 2021 match score, CSK v SRH, CSK v SRH match reaction, CSK v SRH match summary, CSK v SRH memes, IPL memes, Trending news, Sports news, Cricket news, Indian Express news.This was CSK’s fifth win on the trot and the team leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore to take the top place in the standings.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a spectacular win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 28.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Sunrises had half-centuries from Manish Pandey and skipper Warner along with a cameo from Kane Williamson to ensure a score of 171/3 after 20 overs.

CSK chasing, openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s partnership built a strong partnership of 129 runs. Though SRH’s Rashid Khan dismissed Ruturaj, Moeen Ali and du Plessis in quick succession, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina took CSK home.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This was CSK’s fifth win on the trot and the team leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore to take the top place in the standings. The Hyderabad team is currently at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table after losing their fifth match of the season.

As many took to the microblogging site, reacting to the match, take a look at some of the best ones from the fixture here:

#CSKvSRH

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement
x