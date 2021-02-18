IPL 2021 Auction: From Chris Morris to Shah Rukh Khan, fans share memes on bidding wars

After the global pandemic cast its shadow on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, with the event moving to the Emirates and fans forced to cheer their favourite franchises from back home, the auction for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich tournament saw palpable enthusiasm not just among the franchisees but also among netizens. As the managements of the eight teams were caught up in the bidding game, a match of memes online kept everyone entertained simultaneously.

Not just fans, even franchises couldn’t stop poking fun at one another after losing or winning a bid, while others welcomed players into their new teams. However, what really kept everyone hooked on to the auction were some unexpected events — be it the tussle to secure marquee South African all-rounder Chris Morris or the bidding war for maverick Australian star Glenn Maxwell.

What was even more surprising was that Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun dominated Twitter trends even before the auction started, with many sharing memes on which franchise the all-rounder would land up in. There was confusion as well over names as cricket experts had to point out that Sachin Baby is not Tendulkar’s son, while others were surprised to see Shah Rukh Khan’s name trending on the platform, only to realise that it wasn’t KKR owner and actor but a promising batsman from Kerala.

From Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in the IPL auction to Chennai bringing red-ball specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on board, check out some of the most talked about moments during the bidding game.

The reason why Maxwell was sold at such a high price. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/mc0jGyN3mL — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 18, 2021

RCB at #IPLAuction2021 after buying Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 CR pic.twitter.com/CeXWQczmVj — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 18, 2021

RCB and CSK bidding for Maxwell Maxwell: pic.twitter.com/oDiEsp0uEB — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) February 18, 2021

Masterstroke By CSK !!! bought there batting coach pujara as a player #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/HiUbdOtXU5 — sâgâr (@sagarcastic45) February 18, 2021