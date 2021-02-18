scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

IPL 2021 Auction: From Chris Morris to Shah Rukh Khan, fans share memes on bidding wars

From Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in the IPL auction to Chennai bringing Pujara on board, check out some of the most talked about moments during the bidding game.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 18, 2021 7:29:25 pm
ipl, ipl 2021, ipl auction, ipl 2021 auction memes, ipl auction 2021, ipl 2021 auction, ipl 2021 auction live, ipl auction 2021 live, ipl auction 2021 player, ipl player auction 2021, ipl 2021 player auction live, ipl live, ipl live auction, ipl teams, ipl teams 2021, ipl teams, ipl teams 2021, ipl 2021 teams, csk team 2021 players list, rr team 2021 players list, dd team 2021 players list, kxip team 2021 players list, srh team 2021 players list, rcb team 2021 players list, kkr team 2021 players list, mi team 2021 players list, mumbai indians team 2021 players listThe bidding war memes have left netizens entertained online. (source: IPL/ Twitter)

After the global pandemic cast its shadow on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, with the event moving to the Emirates and fans forced to cheer their favourite franchises from back home, the auction for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich tournament saw palpable enthusiasm not just among the franchisees but also among netizens. As the managements of the eight teams were caught up in the bidding game, a match of memes online kept everyone entertained simultaneously.

Not just fans, even franchises couldn’t stop poking fun at one another after losing or winning a bid, while others welcomed players into their new teams. However, what really kept everyone hooked on to the auction were some unexpected events — be it the tussle to secure marquee South African all-rounder Chris Morris or the bidding war for maverick Australian star Glenn Maxwell.

What was even more surprising was that Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun dominated Twitter trends even before the auction started, with many sharing memes on which franchise the all-rounder would land up in. There was confusion as well over names as cricket experts had to point out that Sachin Baby is not Tendulkar’s son, while others were surprised to see Shah Rukh Khan’s name trending on the platform, only to realise that it wasn’t KKR owner and actor but a promising batsman from Kerala.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

From Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in the IPL auction to Chennai bringing red-ball specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on board, check out some of the most talked about moments during the bidding game.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement