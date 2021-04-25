scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 25, 2021
IPL 2021: After Bihu dance, Riyan Parag’s ‘selfie celebration’ sparks meme fest online

Riyan Parag, who took a clean catch and sent KKR’s Pat Cummins back to the pavilion, celebrated the wicket by mimicking holding a phone and clicking a selfie. He was accompanied by his teammate Rahul Tewatia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 25, 2021 11:52:18 am
Riyan Parag, Riyan Parag selfie celebration, Riyan Parag selfie celebration memes, selfie celebration Twitter reactions, IPL 2021, RR vs KKR, RR vs KKR match reactions, RR vs KKR match summary, IPL memes, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe gesture soon sparked memes, jokes and reactions on several social media platforms.

After his famous Bihu dance celebration at last year’s IPL match, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag is once again in the spotlight for his ‘selfie celebration’ during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on April 24.

Parag, who took a clean catch and sent KKR’s Pat Cummins back to the pavilion, celebrated the wicket by mimicking as if he was holding a phone and clicking a selfie. He was accompanied by his teammate Rahul Tewatia.

The gesture soon sparked memes, jokes and reactions on several social media platforms. Take a look here:

Rajasthan Royals made a comeback with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. With the win, the royals registered their second victory at the 18thmatch of this season’s IPL.

