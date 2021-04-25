IPL 2021: After Bihu dance, Riyan Parag’s ‘selfie celebration’ sparks meme fest online

The gesture soon sparked memes, jokes and reactions on several social media platforms.

After his famous Bihu dance celebration at last year’s IPL match, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag is once again in the spotlight for his ‘selfie celebration’ during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on April 24.

Parag, who took a clean catch and sent KKR’s Pat Cummins back to the pavilion, celebrated the wicket by mimicking as if he was holding a phone and clicking a selfie. He was accompanied by his teammate Rahul Tewatia.

The gesture soon sparked memes, jokes and reactions on several social media platforms. Take a look here:

Me and my homie after getting drunk#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/QWrk4K5mPl — NV (@iam_nithish) April 24, 2021

me and my boys taking selfie in 8th grade be like😂#RRvKKR #RR pic.twitter.com/wIGbwTrzk1 — saahil (@SaahillShahh) April 24, 2021

Riyan Parag comes up with a new celebration. THE SELFIE!#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/NdFtJDEaQg — Crick Academy (@AcademyCrick) April 24, 2021

Me When mom Me When my dad

scolds my brother. scolds mom for

scolding us.

Riyan parag,#RRvKKR#KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/x8SAEpqNaz — Janki🇮🇳 (@sonikitweet) April 24, 2021

#RRvKKR Foreigners Spotted on the road Le Indians be like pic.twitter.com/hPtUVqClRc — Mask Phen Lo 😷😷 (@RachitNawal) April 24, 2021

Nibba and Nibbi on their First Date #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/jee7eDIoSG — Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) April 24, 2021

Rajasthan Royals made a comeback with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. With the win, the royals registered their second victory at the 18thmatch of this season’s IPL.