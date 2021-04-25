IPL 2021: After Bihu dance, Riyan Parag’s ‘selfie celebration’ sparks meme fest online

Updated: April 25, 2021 11:52:18 am
After his famous Bihu dance celebration at last year’s IPL match, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag is once again in the spotlight for his ‘selfie celebration’ during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on April 24.
Parag, who took a clean catch and sent KKR’s Pat Cummins back to the pavilion, celebrated the wicket by mimicking as if he was holding a phone and clicking a selfie. He was accompanied by his teammate Rahul Tewatia.
Riyan Parag’s selfie celebrate 😂❤️
Parag #RRvKKR #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/9LvG9Bpcx9
— Asmita Thakkar(asmi) (@AsmiThakkar) April 24, 2021
The gesture soon sparked memes, jokes and reactions on several social media platforms. Take a look here:
Me and my homie after getting drunk#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/QWrk4K5mPl
— NV (@iam_nithish) April 24, 2021
me and my boys taking selfie in 8th grade be like😂#RRvKKR #RR pic.twitter.com/wIGbwTrzk1
— saahil (@SaahillShahh) April 24, 2021
Riyan Parag comes up with a new celebration. THE SELFIE!#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/NdFtJDEaQg
— Crick Academy (@AcademyCrick) April 24, 2021
Ads of Oppo and Vivo be like😭🤣#IPL2021 #RiyanParag #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/Lpnrt59Ssn
— ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 Masked😷 (@HarshRo45_) April 24, 2021
Parag and Tewatia : #RRvKKR #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/Chx4upgtEq
— THOMAS SHELBY 👑 (@rohithcool5) April 24, 2021
Me When mom Me When my dad
scolds my brother. scolds mom for
scolding us.
Riyan parag,#RRvKKR#KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/x8SAEpqNaz
— Janki🇮🇳 (@sonikitweet) April 24, 2021
Girls after Boys after
Breakup Breakup#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/vayB7bb8D0
— CH🅾️TA CH🅰️TR! (@_memebooster_) April 24, 2021
#RRvKKR
when nibba nibbi meets after long time pic.twitter.com/kX8xlKWNeW
— naughty_लौंडा👅🎭 (@sarcasticsonu1) April 24, 2021
No one :
Girls on Marriage function :#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/424kUaqBgi
— Aashu (@aashucasm) April 24, 2021
Foreigners Spotted on the road
Le Indians be like pic.twitter.com/hPtUVqClRc
— Mask Phen Lo 😷😷 (@RachitNawal) April 24, 2021
Nibba and Nibbi on their First Date #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/jee7eDIoSG
— Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) April 24, 2021
Rajasthan Royals made a comeback with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. With the win, the royals registered their second victory at the 18thmatch of this season’s IPL.
