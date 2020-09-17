scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 17, 2020
IPL 2020: Ahead of the tournament in UAE, fans set social media abuzz with memes

Cricket buffs have already flooded social media sharing memes and GIFs portraying their excitement, while fans have started a war online, supporting their favourite team.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 17, 2020 6:11:53 pm
ipl 2020, ipl 2020 uae, dream ipl 2020, ipl 2020 memes, cricket news, sports news, indian expressFans are all set to witness the tournament to help them fight corona blues.

After a long wait, Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday and fans can’t keep calm. Although there are still a few days before the matches start, #IPL2020 along with team names have started to create a huge buzz online.

Ahead of the mega sporting event, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah shared photos of the two stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that are all decked up to host the tournament. As the photos started doing rounds, it triggered a meme-fest online setting the stage for the epic battle for this year’s trophy.

Although owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is begin hosted outside the country, there is no less excitement among loyal supporters rooting for their respective teams back home.

Cricket buffs have already flooded social media with memes and GIFs, even starting a war online in support of their favourite team. Check out some of the memes and jokes trending online ahead of the tournament, here:

Dream 11 IPL is all set to telecast from September 19, starting with the clash of the titans between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on the first day.

