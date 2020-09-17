IPL 2020: Ahead of the tournament in UAE, fans set social media abuzz with memes

Fans are all set to witness the tournament to help them fight corona blues.

After a long wait, Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday and fans can’t keep calm. Although there are still a few days before the matches start, #IPL2020 along with team names have started to create a huge buzz online.

Ahead of the mega sporting event, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah shared photos of the two stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that are all decked up to host the tournament. As the photos started doing rounds, it triggered a meme-fest online setting the stage for the epic battle for this year’s trophy.

3 more days to go! What a spectacular and breathtaking view from the stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates looks all set to host the most awaited tournament of the year #IPL2020. The world is ready, so are we! @IPL @BCCI @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS pic.twitter.com/L3mE65arFH — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 16, 2020

Although owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is begin hosted outside the country, there is no less excitement among loyal supporters rooting for their respective teams back home.

Cricket buffs have already flooded social media with memes and GIFs, even starting a war online in support of their favourite team. Check out some of the memes and jokes trending online ahead of the tournament, here:

Only 2 days are left for #IPL2020 My excitement to me- pic.twitter.com/dJLy0NnEgR — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) September 16, 2020

*IPL*

Virat during toss vs virat during post match interview. pic.twitter.com/SsyLXPKfHL — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) September 17, 2020

Bhut ho gaya ODI cricket, ab IPL ke liye jaane do pic.twitter.com/8wdUHZLboK — Sahil (@Imsahil_11) September 16, 2020

CSK team making a strategy before the match starts : pic.twitter.com/foxVYhXvbz — Dhawan Cricketer (@DhawanCricketr) September 16, 2020

Me : CSK or MI? She : RCB https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Me : Wow Ee sala cup namde

Inner Me : pic.twitter.com/VzrrhmYVFN — 🆂🅰🆃🆅🅸 🅵🅰🅸🅻 (@HiTechHumour) September 17, 2020

When u know #IPL2020 will start in 3 days❤️ https://t.co/mbBbrgxy5t — Sachin Rajnale (@farzi_memer) September 16, 2020

Dream 11 IPL is all set to telecast from September 19, starting with the clash of the titans between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on the first day.

