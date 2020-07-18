scorecardresearch
IPL 2020 likely to be held in UAE, cricket fans can’t keep calm

As the news broke, #IPL2020 started trending across social media sites and cricket buffs couldn't stop commenting using hilarious memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2020 12:53:26 pm
Although the tournament being held in the foreign country in the present scenario is subject to government clearance, fans couldn't keep calm.

With sporting events called off or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans in India were disappointed about not being able to enjoy the Indian Premier League (IPL) this summer. However, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indicating the cricketing extravaganza could be held in UAE in October-November this year, fans are in a frenzy online. Although the tournament is subject to government clearance, fans just can’t keep calm.

After a meeting on Friday, it was announced that the ICC was postponing the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia. Once the T20 World Cup, supposed to be held over the same period, is officially postponed, the BCCI will approach the Indian government to check if they can host the IPL in India. If the situation in the country with regard to the pandemic remains unfavourable, the tournament will shift to the UAE.

As the news broke, #IPL2020 started trending across social media sites and cricket buffs couldn’t stop commenting using hilarious memes. Other supporters took the opportunity to pull the legs of opponent teams, as the debate about who was going to win the cup this year got everyone talking.

The board also informed it’s Apex Council that no domestic cricket would be held until December.

