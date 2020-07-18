IPL 2020 likely to be held in UAE, cricket fans can’t keep calm

Although the tournament being held in the foreign country in the present scenario is subject to government clearance, fans couldn’t keep calm. (Source: IPL/ Twitter) Although the tournament being held in the foreign country in the present scenario is subject to government clearance, fans couldn’t keep calm. (Source: IPL/ Twitter)

With sporting events called off or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans in India were disappointed about not being able to enjoy the Indian Premier League (IPL) this summer. However, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indicating the cricketing extravaganza could be held in UAE in October-November this year, fans are in a frenzy online. Although the tournament is subject to government clearance, fans just can’t keep calm.

After a meeting on Friday, it was announced that the ICC was postponing the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia. Once the T20 World Cup, supposed to be held over the same period, is officially postponed, the BCCI will approach the Indian government to check if they can host the IPL in India. If the situation in the country with regard to the pandemic remains unfavourable, the tournament will shift to the UAE.

As the news broke, #IPL2020 started trending across social media sites and cricket buffs couldn’t stop commenting using hilarious memes. Other supporters took the opportunity to pull the legs of opponent teams, as the debate about who was going to win the cup this year got everyone talking.

Seeing IPL subah subah trending is like Jethalal seeing Babita after waking up. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/4ovCFjmLMf — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) July 18, 2020

#IPL2020 is likely to be held in september in UAE IPL lovers to BCCI rn : pic.twitter.com/GLlA1NAQda — HARSH 🇮🇳 (@Nationalist1110) July 18, 2020

#sports: #IPL2020 set be shifted to UAE with India observing a surge in #Covid_19 cases pic.twitter.com/wW52l3wOFQ — Kuldeep Pandey (@HeadlinesMeme) July 17, 2020

BCCI: #IPL2020 may be conducted in UAE in September: Meanwhile IPL fans: pic.twitter.com/WJWYSdNwMr — Himanshu Chand Kaushik (@HimanshuChandK1) July 18, 2020

When you heard the news IPL 2020 is likely to be held in UAE : pic.twitter.com/yBThxlM1z9 — Ritviz Tweeps⚡🚴 (@eklauta_) July 18, 2020

Ipl to be held in September in UAE. Teams and players bohot khush the.

PR unse bhi Jada khus ye log the:

Tag your Satebaaz friends. pic.twitter.com/HOdGaCTgg7 — Piyush Kumar Tiwary (@CksPiyush) July 18, 2020

#IPL2020 is going to be held in September/October in UAE. Bookies right now: pic.twitter.com/CED9fW21rQ — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 18, 2020

#IPL2020 is going to be held in September/October in UAE. Meanwhile : pic.twitter.com/lSHDHAq9ST — Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) July 18, 2020

Mumbai Indians and CSK to other teams pic.twitter.com/ClURbBO3ac — thesarcasticwindow (@thesarcasticwi2) July 18, 2020

#IPL2020 Rcb fans : e saale cup namde 🏆.. Me : pic.twitter.com/TWQcETN41q — Amit Bhatt (@abe_ja_na) July 18, 2020

The board also informed it’s Apex Council that no domestic cricket would be held until December.

