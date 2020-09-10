Rapper alleges IPL 2020 ‘anthem’ is plagiarised, here’s how netizens reacted

The new IPL 2020 anthem has been composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe.

Rapper KR$NA alleged Wednesday that the song used as the ‘anthem’ of this year’s Indian Premier League has been plagiarised from a song by him in 2017. The claim sparked a range of reactions of social media.

The IPL had recently released a song titled ‘Aayenge hum wapas (We will return)” which rapper KR$NA, whose real name is Krishna Kaul, alleged was plagiarised.

He also tweeted a video comparing the two songs and asked people for their support.

My song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas” has been plagiarised by @DisneyPlusHS @Hotstarusa to make this years @IPL anthem “Aayenge Hum Wapas” without my consent or credit. #iplanthemcopied For context, here is a comparison video: https://t.co/FUDf2Xse4Q pic.twitter.com/tHZveSGOec — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 9, 2020

The 1-minute-36-second song released by the IPL has been composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe. Indian cricket body BCCI, organisers of the IPL and Hotstar have not made any official statement on the issue.

Here’s KR$NA 2017 song:

The new 2020 IPL anthem:

Many backed the rapper and questioned whether the song was copied. Many also showed their support to the rapper by downvoting the IPL anthem on YouTube and leaving comments criticising the tournament’s organisers.

This is ridiculous on so many levels. https://t.co/h6swvQEiFN — Dev Bhatia (@devbhatia) September 10, 2020

Despite all the new money, new found love for hiphop, the music industry is still clueless and run by a cabal of self serving labels and execs. How many of these labels / associations/ execs have supported @realkrsna at the risk of upsetting the cash cow that is @IPL https://t.co/soPqQJgX8p — Nikhil Udupa (@greyoceanblues) September 10, 2020

An Arrist is an Artist.. whether Big or Small.. whether Hip Hop or any other genre. Also, got to know that People at Music Composer’s Association think that all Rap Songs Sound rhe Same. Wtf Bro! Give @realkrsna the proper credit he deserves!#IplAnthemCopied — Harshit Saini (@100packabs) September 10, 2020

1)IPL is more like IndianPlagiarismLeague

It is capable of organising a million dollar tournament but not giving credits to an underrated artist

We demand @DisneyPlusHS and @IPL to apologize + accept that they copied the flow and lyrics of DekhKaunAayaWapas by rapper @realkrsna — KOYNA (@koynastories) September 7, 2020

The controversy also inspired another hashtag #IplAnthemCopied that trended on Twitter.

#IplAnthemCopied

After listening ipl anthem is copied

Le public to bcci :@realkrsna pic.twitter.com/O6rhbd4jlB — UNOFFICIAL DREAM11 IPL 🇮🇳 (@kushwahasonu88) September 10, 2020

aLl rAp sOnGs sOuNd ThE SaMe 🤡 #IplAnthemCopied pic.twitter.com/Opc2It06lS — Yo Yo Bantai Rapstar (@Bantai_Rapstar) September 10, 2020

Give credit where its due.#IplAnthemCopied from @realkrsna without permission.

Meanwhile IPL management — pic.twitter.com/ehqok2TDKg — Vanshika Wagh (@vanshikawagh_) September 10, 2020

The T20 tournament is scheduled to be start in the UAE from the 19th of September.

