Thursday, September 10, 2020
Rapper alleges IPL 2020 ‘anthem’ is plagiarised, here’s how netizens reacted

Rapper KR$NA, whose real name is Krishna Kaul, alleged that the recently released IPL 'anthem' titled 'Aayenge hum wapas (We will return)” was copied from a song he released in 2017. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 10, 2020 6:35:16 pm
ipl 2020, Dream11 IPL 2020, Aayenge Hum Wapas. IPL anthem copied, IPL 2020 anthem controversy, rapper kr$na ipl song plagiarism, viral news, cricket news, indian expressThe new IPL 2020 anthem has been composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe.

Rapper KR$NA alleged Wednesday that the song used as the ‘anthem’ of this year’s Indian Premier League has been plagiarised from a song by him in 2017. The claim sparked a range of reactions of social media.

The IPL had recently released a song titled ‘Aayenge hum wapas (We will return)” which rapper KR$NA, whose real name is Krishna Kaul, alleged was plagiarised.

He also tweeted a video comparing the two songs and asked people for their support.

The 1-minute-36-second song released by the IPL has been composed by Pranav Ajayrao Malpe. Indian cricket body BCCI, organisers of the IPL and Hotstar have not made any official statement on the issue.

Here’s KR$NA 2017 song:

The new 2020 IPL anthem:

Many backed the rapper and questioned whether the song was copied. Many also showed their support to the rapper by downvoting the IPL anthem on YouTube and leaving comments criticising the tournament’s organisers.

The controversy also inspired another hashtag #IplAnthemCopied that trended on Twitter.

The T20 tournament is scheduled to be start in the UAE from the 19th of September.

