After SRH defeats CSK, fans share hilarious memes to show how much the team misses Dhoni

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets at home in the IPL on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, CSK were restricted to 132/5, and in reply, the hosts chased down the target with ease, and 19 balls to spare. However, it wasn’t just the fact that they lost the game that had CSK fans disappointed. They were also upset that ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni did not lead the team in an IPL game for the first time since 2010.

Advertising

MS Dhoni was rested for the match as a precautionary measure after suffering a back spasm, and Suresh Raina was the stand-in captain. For CSK the match started well, with openers Faf du Plessis (45) and Shane Watson (31) adding 79 for the first wicket. But SRH made a remarkable comeback once the duo departed. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers with economical figures of 2/17 in four overs.

With the yellow brigade failing to make a big total and dominate SRH, CSK fans trolled their team to highlight their performance without Dhoni.

CSK with Dhoni

CSK without Dhoni pic.twitter.com/gTjJvCyWL1 — BISKOOT (@average_ladka_) April 17, 2019

Dhoni fans watching #SRHvCSK match without Dhoni be like : pic.twitter.com/SSYEFEll2g — resham~💞 (@crazykudi22) April 17, 2019

Chasing a small target can always be tricky. But David Warner launched a brutal assault right at the start to take the game away from the opposition. Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 61 off 44 balls to help his team complete the chase of 133 with ease.