As Rishabh Pant hits quickfire 78, fans troll BCCI for World Cup ‘sunb’

A blistering 78-run knock by Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant was the highlight of his team’s win against Jaipur on Monday. Hitting six fours and four sixes during his 36-ball innings, Pant eclipsed Jaipur captain Ajinkya Rahane’s century. Pant’s brilliant innings triggered a massive debate on social media over his exclusion from the Indian squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup.

With a series of sarcastic tweets and memes, Pant fans trolled BCCI and selectors for their snub to the wicketkeeper-batsman and pledged their support for the young star.

.@BCCI now: looking at the way Rishabh Pant & DK are playing in this IPL! pic.twitter.com/t0fFN6TZCL — ‎ً (@RealSatz) April 23, 2019

Pant to BCCI :thukra ke mera pyaar mera intaqaam dekhegi #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/RsrK0aWh50 — nishant vadhia🇮🇳 (@nishant_vadhia) April 22, 2019

This Rishabh Pant innings was dedicated to BCCI selectors. Amazing Performance. #RRvDC #DCvRR — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 22, 2019

My rxn for Indian world cup selector after seeing pant batting #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/g9vT9oGVvW — Chowkidar Mukesh Amrito (@imkamrito) April 22, 2019

Pant to BCCI for not picking him in world cup squad – pic.twitter.com/qQRAW1I2tl — RAHUL TYAGI🇮🇳🔱 (@rahulastic) April 22, 2019

Woh World Cup ki team announce hoyeli ho, toh usme aur ek player add kar sakte hai kya?? @RishabPant777 #PantsOnFire #RRvDC #IPL2019 #RishabhPant Pant pic.twitter.com/RTPruaCWBd — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 22, 2019

BCCI thinking why they didn’t include Pant in World Cup squad.#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/frl2gW3ZNL — Kaushik (@Sarcasmm007) April 22, 2019

#IPL2019 #RRvDC Indian selectors watching Rishabh Pant’s form in IPL while selecting World Cup team pic.twitter.com/3aNnniZ5Lr — Faking News (@fakingnews) April 22, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan got Delhi Capitals off to a rollicking start with a barrage of fours and sixes, adding 72 runs for the opening wicket with Prithvi Shaw in only 7.3 overs. Prithvi Shaw had luck on his side as Ashton Turner dropped him on 10, and the young batsman capitalised on that by hitting a few boundaries.

On the other side, Rahane roared back to form with a scintillating century and propelled Rajasthan Royals to 191 for six. He remained not out on 105 off 63 balls, decorating his knock with three sixes and 11 fours, while Steve Smith contributed 50 off 32 deliveries. His exclusion from the WC Squad too irked many online.