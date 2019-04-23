As Rishabh Pant hits quickfire 78, fans troll BCCI for World Cup ‘sunb’

Toggle Menu
With a series of sarcastic tweets and memes, Pant fans trolled BCCI and World Cup selectors for their snub to the wicket-keeper and pledged their support for the young star.

Risabh Pant’s stunning performance started a huge debate online about his exclusion from the World Cup squad.

A blistering 78-run knock by Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant was the highlight of his team’s win against Jaipur on Monday. Hitting six fours and four sixes during his 36-ball innings, Pant eclipsed Jaipur captain Ajinkya Rahane’s century. Pant’s brilliant innings triggered a massive debate on social media over his exclusion from the Indian squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan got Delhi Capitals off to a rollicking start with a barrage of fours and sixes, adding 72 runs for the opening wicket with Prithvi Shaw in only 7.3 overs. Prithvi Shaw had luck on his side as Ashton Turner dropped him on 10, and the young batsman capitalised on that by hitting a few boundaries.

On the other side, Rahane roared back to form with a scintillating century and propelled Rajasthan Royals to 191 for six. He remained not out on 105 off 63 balls, decorating his knock with three sixes and 11 fours, while Steve Smith contributed 50 off 32 deliveries. His exclusion from the WC Squad too irked many online.

