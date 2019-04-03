IPL 2019: Kohli-led RCB trolled on social media after fourth consecutive loss

Toggle Menu
RCB were restricted to 158/4, largely thanks to Shreyas Gopal’s spell in which he dismissed not only Virat Kohli but also AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer in the space of two overs.

Virat Kohli and his teammates have not won a single match yet this season.

As the battle continues in the group stage of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals registered their first win of the season Tuesday. However, it meant Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) had slumped to their fourth consecutive loss. As the Virat Kohli-led team failed again, fans were disappointed and took to social media to show it.

RCB were restricted to 158/4, largely thanks to Shreyas Gopal’s spell in which he dismissed not only Virat Kohli, but AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer as well in the space of two overs. Gopal bamboozled the batsmen with his googlies, before Jos Buttler struck 59 as RR finally won their first game at their home ground by seven wickets.

As the match ended, people went on social media to troll the captain and team for failing to win a single match so far. There were plenty of hilarious memes and GIFs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5.

