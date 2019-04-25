IPL 2019 RCB vs KXIP: ‘Missing’ ball inspires plenty of jokes on social media

In an incident that had everyone puzzled, the ball went missing during the game Wednesday between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. That happened after a batsman hit it out of the stadium, and the ball was briefly ‘lost’ after the umpire put it in his pocket and forgot.

A timeout was called after 14th over during the RCB’s inning, but after the timeout, the ball was nowhere to be found. KXIP bowler Ankit Rajpoot who was set to bowl was baffled as he tried to find the ball. He asked all his teammates and the umpires, but there was no trace of the ball.

The game was temporarily held up and a match official even arrived on the ground with a box of balls to pick a different one. That’s when on-field umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin discovered that he had the ball in his pocket.

At the end of 13th over, Murugan Ashwin had given the ball to on-field umpire Bruce Oxenford, who handed it to Shamshuddin. After the end of timeout, Shamshuddin didn’t remember that he had kept the ball in his pocket.

MUST WATCH: Where’s the Ball? Ump pocket 😅😅 📹📹https://t.co/HBli0PYxdq pic.twitter.com/ir0FaT11LN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2019

Soon the hilarious moment started a laugh riot online and people couldn’t stop cracking funny jokes about it.

Ball missing in the beginning of the over and find it in umpire’s pocket. Matlab #IPL aur kuch bhi.😂😂

Magician umpire!!!😂#IPL2019 #RCBvKXIP — Arbaz Raza (@the_arbazraza_) April 24, 2019

The ball is missing? Who ate it? Did somebody come back from retirement? #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/xmHHcfJ3Tp — Manya (@CSKian716) April 24, 2019

IPL Umpires are following the Murphy’s law. Everything that can go wrong, is going wrong. #RCBvKXIP #IPL2019 — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 24, 2019

That’s the whole script of Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2 minutes. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 24, 2019

Even the ball was afraid to get smashed by AB de Villiers. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 24, 2019

Where is the ball…. ? Like where are the keys.. where are my specs… where is my phone "RIGHT on you" 🤭🤣 #RCBvKXIP #VIVOIPL — Mini (@arlenechristin2) April 24, 2019

New ball is taken, not because batsmen hit it out of the ground, but because umpire kept it in the pocket and forgot.!! 😀😂 #CricbuzzLIVE #RCBvKXIP — Vikram Joshi 🇮🇳 (@vikramajoshi) April 24, 2019

So umpire forgets that he had kept the ball in his pocket! And they only found out about the whereabouts of the ball after checking the TV footage! Hilarious.

Was Shamshuddin demanding for batting before giving out the ball? #IPL2019 #RCBvKXIP — RAJESH SAMAL (@rajesh_offical) April 24, 2019

For the sake of clarity, you mean ‘cricket balls milti nahin’ .. 😜 — Moinak Das (@d_moinak) April 24, 2019

In the match, AB de Villiers hammered 82 runs in 44 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a mammoth total of 203 for Kings XI Punjab to chase down. RCB picked up their third straight win this season as they defeated visiting team by 17 runs.