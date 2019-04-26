Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Fans come up with memes as RCB, RR and KKR battle to stay off bottom of points tablehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/ipl-2019-rcb-rr-and-kkr-are-fighting-for-last-position-in-points-table-memes-5695729/

IPL 2019: Fans come up with memes as RCB, RR and KKR battle to stay off bottom of points table

The fact that RCB managed to win three consecutive matches to pull them up in the points table and yet again managed to slip at the bottom, left people cracking some mean jokes trolling the team, while others sympathising with their hard luck.

Desi Twitterati can’t stop sharing memes to show how RCB and RR keep coming back to the bottom of the table, despite few good wins,.

As the league stage of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League nears its end, the battle to secure a spot in the playoffs has intensified. However, it’s just the battle for the top four spots in the points table that has cricket buffs hooked, but the battle at the bottom of the table. Indian cricket fans are now coming up with memes to predict who could finish last in the table.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is firmly in the top position, while the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore continues to remain in the eighth position. The fact that RCB managed to win three consecutive matches and yet remain at the bottom of the table, has people coming up with jokes to troll the team even as others sympathise with them.

Fans also claim that other teams like the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are also giving RCB some stiff competition in a race to the bottom of the table. On Thursday, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a last over thriller. On social media there are plenty of memes that take a dig at all three teams:

Currently, while CSK, DC, MI and SRH are in the top four positions of the league table. Sunrisers Hyberabad will have to work the hardest to stay where they are. They have to win at least two of their last four matches to give themselves a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Taylor Swift collaborates with Brendon Urie for new song ME!, fans can't keep calm
2 Chinese kung fu master inhales water and sprays it through his eye; video goes viral
3 This video of a chimpanzee using Instagram like a pro is blowing people's minds