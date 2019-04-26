IPL 2019: Fans come up with memes as RCB, RR and KKR battle to stay off bottom of points table

As the league stage of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League nears its end, the battle to secure a spot in the playoffs has intensified. However, it’s just the battle for the top four spots in the points table that has cricket buffs hooked, but the battle at the bottom of the table. Indian cricket fans are now coming up with memes to predict who could finish last in the table.

Advertising

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is firmly in the top position, while the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore continues to remain in the eighth position. The fact that RCB managed to win three consecutive matches and yet remain at the bottom of the table, has people coming up with jokes to troll the team even as others sympathise with them.

Fans also claim that other teams like the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are also giving RCB some stiff competition in a race to the bottom of the table. On Thursday, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a last over thriller. On social media there are plenty of memes that take a dig at all three teams:

RCB & RR brought KKR to their level 😅😂😂

Now three teams will be fighting to be knocked out first 😛#SN17 — Arjun Gartoula (@arjungartoula11) April 26, 2019

When u woke up in middle of the night and realise that u r again at the bottom of table without even losing again. pic.twitter.com/lM4U69yD1T — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) April 25, 2019

RR and RCB just switching between 7 & 8 on points table throughout the IPL. #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/QqQJzMX1vD — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2019

RCB and RR to last spot in the points table. #IPL pic.twitter.com/wCbOuQfZbs — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 25, 2019

#KKRvRR

RCB, KKR and RR fans calculation for Playoffs pic.twitter.com/U0GNHfMxBM — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) April 25, 2019

What a day, Farhan went up to Raju.#DistributingLaddoos https://t.co/Oe0vw6TYg4 — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 25, 2019

After seeing points table: pic.twitter.com/cmUNJFh850 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 25, 2019

Currently, while CSK, DC, MI and SRH are in the top four positions of the league table. Sunrisers Hyberabad will have to work the hardest to stay where they are. They have to win at least two of their last four matches to give themselves a chance to qualify for the playoffs.