IPL 2019 MI vs RCB: Ashish Nehra trolled after team loses by 5 wickets

The match against Mumbai Indians, where RCB went down by five wickets, fans blamed and trolled former cricketer Ashish Nehra, who faced flak for guiding Kohli to bowl left-arm spinner Pawan Negi in the 19th over.

“Ashish Nehra is that teacher who can make State Topper to fail Unit Test Exam”

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered another defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2019 on Monday, summing up to a total of 7 losses in the eight games played by them. The team’s poor performance has disappointed fans with many criticising Virat Kohli’s captaincy and Gary Kirsten’s coaching.

In the last two overs, when MI needed 22 runs to win and Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard were on the crease, Nehra signalled Kohli to pick Negi when he was going to select Navdeep Saini. The move backfired and MI won the game, leaving Nehra at people’s mercy and soon the trolling began.

