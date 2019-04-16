IPL 2019 MI vs RCB: Ashish Nehra trolled after team loses by 5 wickets

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered another defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2019 on Monday, summing up to a total of 7 losses in the eight games played by them. The team’s poor performance has disappointed fans with many criticising Virat Kohli’s captaincy and Gary Kirsten’s coaching.

Advertising

However, after the match against Mumbai Indians, where the team went down by five wickets, fans blamed and trolled former cricketer Ashish Nehra, who faced flak for guiding Kohli to bowl left-arm spinner Pawan Negi.

In the last two overs, when MI needed 22 runs to win and Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard were on the crease, Nehra signalled Kohli to pick Negi when he was going to select Navdeep Saini. The move backfired and MI won the game, leaving Nehra at people’s mercy and soon the trolling began.

pic.twitter.com/N5gqNF9Zve

RCB fans waiting for Ashish Nehra #RCBVSMI — Vikram Desai (@mnoptre) April 15, 2019

Ashish Nehra is that teacher who can make State Topper to fail Unit Test Exam

Dear @imVkohli#MIvRCB — Vishnu Sah (@Vishnu_Sah_) April 15, 2019

#MIvRCB Meanwhile Pawan Negi to Kohli on bowling 19th over 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FnRrye84yi — Brijesh Negi (@midastouch786) April 15, 2019

When someone in commentary says about RCB chances in Playoffs. Me: #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/JPfQifqVvY — Kejriwal Jong Un (@LagbhagSecular) April 15, 2019

👉22 needed off 12 balls

👉Ashish Nehra signals to bring Pawan Negi

👉Mumbai Indians won with 6 balls to spare Take a bow for Ultra Legend Bowling Coach Nehra ji 😎🙌🙏 #MIvRCB #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/tl6DfE8srq — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 15, 2019

We could win this match easily, but if we win, people would burn firecrackers and that is not right for the environment- Kohli #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/pn0sFGHbZU — Batman 🦇 (@Buy1GetNone) April 15, 2019

The woman and the guy standing next to Nehra knows who is the reason behind RCB’s loss🤣🤣

#MIvRCB #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/t2UshMwS0W — ςαɡαɾ ςαհ (@sagar4208) April 15, 2019