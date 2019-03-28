IPL 2019: After Ashwin forgets fielding restrictions, Tweeple remind him ‘Karma bites back’

Toggle Menu
As jokes started rolling in trolling, others couldn't stop sharing memes to express how Jos Buttler or RR fans were rooting for KKR in this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders may have won the match against Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata on Wednesday, but more than KKR fans, it’s fans of Rajasthan Royals who are celebrating the loss of R Ashwin’s team. The KXIP skipper forgot the field restriction rule that makes it mandatory for a team to have at least four fielders within inside the inner circle. During the 17th over of Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings, Ashwin fielded only three in the area, prompting the umpire to signal a no-ball after Mohammed Shami bowled out Andre Russell.

As Ashwin gave away 47 runs in four overs, he was in dire need to stop KKR’s onslaught. When Mohammed Shami did manage to stop power hitter Andre Russell, the dismissal was overturned due to the rule. The lucky reprieve for Russell proved too costly for the visitors as the West Indies player, who was batting on 3 off 5 balls at the time, smashed another 45 runs in next 12 balls to take KKR’s total to 218/4 in 20 overs.

Soon, Ashwin was reminded by social media users saying “that’s how Karma bites back”, referring to his earlier ‘Mankanding’ controversy. As jokes started rolling in, others couldn’t help sharing memes to express how Jos Buttler or RR fans were rooting for KKR in this game.

Andre Russell was the star of the show yet again at Eden Gardens on Wednesday as KKR beat KXIP by 28 runs.

