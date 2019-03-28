IPL 2019: After Ashwin forgets fielding restrictions, Tweeple remind him ‘Karma bites back’

Advertising

Kolkata Knight Riders may have won the match against Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata on Wednesday, but more than KKR fans, it’s fans of Rajasthan Royals who are celebrating the loss of R Ashwin’s team. The KXIP skipper forgot the field restriction rule that makes it mandatory for a team to have at least four fielders within inside the inner circle. During the 17th over of Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings, Ashwin fielded only three in the area, prompting the umpire to signal a no-ball after Mohammed Shami bowled out Andre Russell.

As Ashwin gave away 47 runs in four overs, he was in dire need to stop KKR’s onslaught. When Mohammed Shami did manage to stop power hitter Andre Russell, the dismissal was overturned due to the rule. The lucky reprieve for Russell proved too costly for the visitors as the West Indies player, who was batting on 3 off 5 balls at the time, smashed another 45 runs in next 12 balls to take KKR’s total to 218/4 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ | Little Ziva cheering for her dad MS Dhoni is the cutest thing you’ll see on the Internet

Advertising

Soon, Ashwin was reminded by social media users saying “that’s how Karma bites back”, referring to his earlier ‘Mankanding’ controversy. As jokes started rolling in, others couldn’t help sharing memes to express how Jos Buttler or RR fans were rooting for KKR in this game.

Sample these:

Ashwin is a legend! 👏 He can take a wicket without bowling,get a four without hitting from the bat and a no ball without the bowler doing a mistake(all are within the rules) After retirement, Ashwin is going to become an umpire, than a commentator like others😂 😂😂😂 #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/vQHzVFJcXL — Amogh Mittal (@amoghmittal02) March 27, 2019

Ashwin after realising that Russel got saved because of a LAW OF CRICKET 😫

Karma strikes in just 1 day ! 😹 #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/3Sv9Hj2ZYB — Ankita Bhat (@ankitabhat02) March 27, 2019

What the hell is karma @ashwinravi99………win against RR by 14 run and lost against KKR 28 run… Karma strike with double power😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/zH3ZtRFtqi — Pankaj Suthar (@PankajS20409941) March 28, 2019

It was such a pleasure to watch #Ashwin lose his shit when Andre Russell’s wicket was declined. 😂#KKRvKXIP — Anupam Sharma (@Geniustweeet) March 27, 2019

That brainfade moment of Ashwin is the perfect example why Karma is a real bitch. #KKRvKXIP — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 27, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana is Jos Buttler watching the match between Kolkata and Punjab. #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/QFwliafSct — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2019

Andre Russell was the star of the show yet again at Eden Gardens on Wednesday as KKR beat KXIP by 28 runs.