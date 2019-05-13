MIvsCSK IPL 2019: ‘Classic’, say fans as Pollard throws bat in protest against umpire call

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard seems to have created quite a buzz on social media while playing the IPL finals against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad on Sunday. Pollard, who was facing Dwayne Bravo, showed his dissent after umpire Nitin Menon failed to call out Bravo’s second illegitimate delivery.

In protest, Pollard dramatically threw his bat in the air and then left the pitch and walked further near the tramlines for Bravo’s next delivery. Noticing the tension on the field, umpires Ian Gould and Menon halted the match and had a word with Pollard.

While Pollard has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent against umpire’s decision, many fans felt that his actions were justified.

Kieron Pollard’s answer to poor umpiring when the umpire didn’t declare it as wide😂 #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/wLg1LXr8Lk — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 12, 2019

#Pollard’s move to move away was a classic #CSKvMI — Ms. Joshi (@MsBJoshi) May 12, 2019

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai to clinch the trophy for a record fourth time.