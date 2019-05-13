MIvsCSK IPL 2019: ‘Classic’, say fans as Pollard throws bat in protest against umpire call

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 Final: In protest, Pollard dramatically threw his bat in the air and then left the pitch and walked further near the tramlines for Bravo's next delivery. Noticing the tension on the field, umpires Ian Gould and Menon halted the match to have a word with Pollard.

However, even after the dispute, Pollard remained consistent and continued perform helping MI score 149/8 and become the first team to win the IPL four times. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard seems to have created quite a buzz on social media while playing the IPL finals against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad on Sunday. Pollard, who was facing Dwayne Bravo, showed his dissent after umpire Nitin Menon failed to call out Bravo’s second illegitimate delivery.

While Pollard has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent against umpire’s decision, many fans felt that his actions were justified.

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai to clinch the trophy for a record fourth time.

